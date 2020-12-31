Logo
How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 challenges

Published: 31/Dec/2020 4:31 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 4:41

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Season 5

Another week of Season 5 action means all-new challenges to help you rack up some experience in Fortnite. From what you need to do and where you need to go, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown.

Whether you’re a casual player for a daily grinder, Fortnite challenges can help a great deal. If you’re just trying to reach that next tier in the Season 5 Battle Pass, they can give you the bump you’re after. Moreover, if you’re trying to unlock some rare skins after completing the Battle Pass, challenges are always there for you.

They’re undeniably the best way to earn lightning-fast XP and they can be knocked out in no time at all. 

If you’ve been around the block, you’ll be familiar with most of the tasks this week. If you’re a newcomer, some of these might sound tougher than others. Regardless, we’ve got a breakdown of every challenge for Week 5 of Season 5 in Fortnite.

Drop into Retail Row at the start of your next session for a Blue Coin and some free XP.

There are eight challenges in total for the current week of Fortnite. Some can be ticked off in a matter of seconds when you first drop in. Others will take a little more time but award a bigger amount of XP.

For starters, some usual suspects are among the batch. Opening chests and ammo crates, dealing damage while crouched, and finding a number of collectibles across the map. These shouldn’t be too difficult so long as you hone in on them.

Some of the more difficult tasks this week will have you playing in a certain way. Dealing 1,000 damage within 10 seconds of emerging from some sand can be a little tedious. You’ll have to drop in and hope that enemies are nearby while you sink below the surface. Given it’s a weekly challenge, however, there’s a good chance plenty of foes gather around.

For the top-tier challenge this week you’ll have to eliminate IO Guards around the map. Killing off 50 of these AI-controlled opponents will award a whopping 55,000XP. Making this one well worth your time. Below is the full list of challenges for Week 5.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges

  • Find the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row (1)
  • Dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park (1)
  • Search chests or ammo crates (15)
  • Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and and Holly Hedges (1)
  • Bury Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row (2)
  • Deal damage within 10 seconds of resurfacing from sand (1,000)
  • Deal damage while crouched (500)
  •  Eliminate IO Guards (10/20/30/40/50)
Gnomes are a key focus this week in Fortnite Season 5.

Dropping into certain locations, completing a challenge, and then backing out of the lobby will be your fastest strategy here. After a few games you should have most of these tied up with just the IO guards left and some damage to deal.

We’re already five weeks into the latest Fortnite Season. Before you know it we’ll be barreling towards the next major update. So be sure to get in every last bit of XP this week if you’re looking to make the most of the content on offer.

Fortnite Lever Action Rifle: Where and how to complete 100 damage challenge

Published: 30/Dec/2020 10:22

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

To complete the Lever Action Rifle challenge in Fortnite’s Operation Snowdown, you’ll need to find the weapon and deal 100 damage. Here’s everything you need to know.

Epic Games introduced a number of new features to its popular battle royale with the game’s winter update (v15.10), including snow-covered map areas, a new NPC, and a host of challenges called Operation Snowdown to complete.

It also brought a new weapon called the Lever Action Rifle into play. First teased as the ‘Cowboy repeater rifle’ by Epic, the weapon has already proven to be popular with players.

What is Fortnite’s Lever Action Rifle?

The new Lever Action Rifle weapon is a semi-automatic scopeless Sniper Rifle that uses Heavy Bullets. It appears to be a crossover between the vaulted Infantry Rifle and Hunting Rifle, and behaves similarly to a Shotgun.

It comes in three variants: Uncommon (52 damage), Rare (55 damage), and Epic (58 damage). There is supposedly a Legendary variant, but it’s currently not available in the game.

Operation Snowmando challenges are part of Winterfest 2020 in Fortnite.

Where to find Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite

Unlike the exotic weapons that have been introduced throughout Season 5, which need to be acquired from an NPC, the Lever Action Rifle is a normal weapon that can be found like most others in the game.

The Uncommon variant can be found as floor loot or in chests; the Rare variant can be found as floor loot or in chests; and the Rare variant can be found in chests, rare chests, or in supply drops.

You can also upgrade the Lever Action Rifle’s rarity by visiting an NPC capable of doing so.

How to complete 100 damage Snowdown challenge

The Operation Snowdown Challenge that involves the Lever Action Rifle requires the player to deal 100 damage with the weapon, which amounts to two solid body shots or one single headshot.

It’s a simple challenge, but there are ways to make it even easier. If you play in a different mode such as Team Rumble or the limited time mode Rally Royale, you’ll respawn when you die, meaning you’ll have more chance to find a Lever Action Rifle and deal damage.

Once you complete the challenge, you’ll unlock the Fish Fest Emoji, which can be equipped and used in the game whenever you like. You’ll have until January 5, 2021, to complete the challenge.

Remember, if you manage to complete nine Operation Snowdown quests, you’ll get the Snowmando skin, and if you complete 12 of them, you’ll get the Frost Squad skin.