How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 challenges

Another week of Season 5 action means all-new challenges to help you rack up some experience in Fortnite. From what you need to do and where you need to go, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown.

Whether you’re a casual player for a daily grinder, Fortnite challenges can help a great deal. If you’re just trying to reach that next tier in the Season 5 Battle Pass, they can give you the bump you’re after. Moreover, if you’re trying to unlock some rare skins after completing the Battle Pass, challenges are always there for you.

They’re undeniably the best way to earn lightning-fast XP and they can be knocked out in no time at all.

If you’ve been around the block, you’ll be familiar with most of the tasks this week. If you’re a newcomer, some of these might sound tougher than others. Regardless, we’ve got a breakdown of every challenge for Week 5 of Season 5 in Fortnite.

There are eight challenges in total for the current week of Fortnite. Some can be ticked off in a matter of seconds when you first drop in. Others will take a little more time but award a bigger amount of XP.

For starters, some usual suspects are among the batch. Opening chests and ammo crates, dealing damage while crouched, and finding a number of collectibles across the map. These shouldn’t be too difficult so long as you hone in on them.

Some of the more difficult tasks this week will have you playing in a certain way. Dealing 1,000 damage within 10 seconds of emerging from some sand can be a little tedious. You’ll have to drop in and hope that enemies are nearby while you sink below the surface. Given it’s a weekly challenge, however, there’s a good chance plenty of foes gather around.

For the top-tier challenge this week you’ll have to eliminate IO Guards around the map. Killing off 50 of these AI-controlled opponents will award a whopping 55,000XP. Making this one well worth your time. Below is the full list of challenges for Week 5.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 5 Challenges

Find the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row (1)

Dig up Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park (1)

Search chests or ammo crates (15)

Collect Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and and Holly Hedges (1)

Bury Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row (2)

Deal damage within 10 seconds of resurfacing from sand (1,000)

Deal damage while crouched (500)

Eliminate IO Guards (10/20/30/40/50)

Dropping into certain locations, completing a challenge, and then backing out of the lobby will be your fastest strategy here. After a few games you should have most of these tied up with just the IO guards left and some damage to deal.

We’re already five weeks into the latest Fortnite Season. Before you know it we’ll be barreling towards the next major update. So be sure to get in every last bit of XP this week if you’re looking to make the most of the content on offer.