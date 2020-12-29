Fortnite leak shows major map changes planned for Season 5 update

A new Fortnite leak has revealed that the Colossal Coliseum POI is set to change, with Epic Games seemingly planning to roll out a number of different map changes.

With the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Epic Games introduced a whole host of map changes rather than a brand-new map like some players had been insisting on.

The majority of the new changes have been used as backdrops for the current season story – focusing on the Zero Point, as well as a number of hunters and warriors from different eras, and even different games.

Different leaks have pointed towards some classic spots returning, with a twist of course, similar to how the rift beacons worked a few seasons ago. However, it also looks like the newer POIs – such as Colossal Coliseum – will also be changing.

Reliable Fortnite leaker Mang0e tweeted out that a new variant of the central Point of Interest had been added to the game’s file with the v15.10 update.

Read More: Fortnite leak hints at weapon attachments coming in a future update

Instead of the sandy floor and scattered weapons that now occupy Colossal Coliseum, the new variant would transform it into a water-themed area and add ships into the middle of the POI – with them depicting a close-combat battle between two ships.

That would obviously shake up the different loot spawns, keeping the area – and even the battle royale itself – feeling fresh, similar to how previous seasons operated and were largely praised for.

A new variant was added for the Coliseum in 15.10, but I don't think it's being used in-game yet. pic.twitter.com/QBnMR97WIy — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) December 28, 2020

The change would also make sense, too. As Mang0e points out, the Coliseum in Rome was once flooded so that a water battle between different ships could be played out in front of a crowd.

Read More: 7 best vaulted Fortnite weapons that need to make a comeback

Though, as for when we could see this change, there’s no date mentioned by the leaker. However, given that other leaks have said the map will evolve over the course of the season, we’ll likely get some in-game hints from Epic ahead of time.