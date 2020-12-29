Logo
Fortnite leak shows major map changes planned for Season 5 update

Published: 29/Dec/2020 12:07

by Connor Bennett
A new Fortnite leak has revealed that the Colossal Coliseum POI is set to change, with Epic Games seemingly planning to roll out a number of different map changes.

With the start of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, Epic Games introduced a whole host of map changes rather than a brand-new map like some players had been insisting on. 

The majority of the new changes have been used as backdrops for the current season story – focusing on the Zero Point, as well as a number of hunters and warriors from different eras, and even different games. 

Different leaks have pointed towards some classic spots returning, with a twist of course, similar to how the rift beacons worked a few seasons ago. However, it also looks like the newer POIs – such as Colossal Coliseum – will also be changing. 

Reliable Fortnite leaker Mang0e tweeted out that a new variant of the central Point of Interest had been added to the game’s file with the v15.10 update.

Instead of the sandy floor and scattered weapons that now occupy Colossal Coliseum, the new variant would transform it into a water-themed area and add ships into the middle of the POI – with them depicting a close-combat battle between two ships. 

That would obviously shake up the different loot spawns, keeping the area – and even the battle royale itself – feeling fresh, similar to how previous seasons operated and were largely praised for. 

The change would also make sense, too. As Mang0e points out, the Coliseum in Rome was once flooded so that a water battle between different ships could be played out in front of a crowd. 

Though, as for when we could see this change, there’s no date mentioned by the leaker. However, given that other leaks have said the map will evolve over the course of the season, we’ll likely get some in-game hints from Epic ahead of time.

Fortnite snowman glitch gives you higher FOV but with major drawback

Published: 28/Dec/2020 18:11

by Tanner Pierce
A new glitch involving the snowman item in Fortnite, which was re-added to the game during its winter update a few days back, is giving players a larger, more zoomed-out Field of View (FOV) but it comes at the cost of being able to play the game like normal.

Glitches giving Fortnite players a different FOV are nothing new for the game, however, a new one associated with the Sneaky Snowman item, which lets players hide inside a snowy disguise, might be the weirdest one yet.

According to SypherPK, who showed off the glitch in a new video, players have to get downed as they enter a Snowman item and then get revived by a teammate. After they get picked back up, they’ll have a slightly zoomed out FOV, giving players the ability to see more happening on-screen than they would before.

A new glitch involving the snowman item allows players to get a higher FOV.

Unfortunately, you can’t perform certain functions while in this glitched state, with the most notable being the fact that you can’t use your weapons at all once you get picked back up from your downed state.

Obviously, this is a pretty massive downside, meaning players probably won’t want to do this in a normal match, as a larger FOV without the ability to shoot is rather pointless, to say the least. Fortunately, you can still do pretty much everything else but it doesn’t seem to be a worthwhile payoff from where we’re sitting.

Fortnite’s FOV options, or the lack thereof, have been a huge talking point within the community for a while now. While some games, especially those on PC, allow you to increase or decrease the game’s FOV at will, Fortnite has no such options available and while Epic seems to be aware that players want them, there’s no indication that it’s coming anytime soon outside of this glitch.

Because of this, it seems like this exploit, downsides and all, will have to be good enough for players who want to change their FOV for now, even though they really don’t have the ability to play the game in any meaningful capacity because of it. Still, it probably won’t be long until Epic fixes the bug entirely.