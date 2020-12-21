How to get Fortnite's free Black Panther Wakandan Salute emote - Dexerto

Fortnite has introduced a series of Black Panther quests to unlock the Wakandan Salute emote. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Chapter 2, Season 4 of Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale Fortnite focused on the world of Marvel, introducing a series of skins based on some of the franchise’s biggest names including Storm, Wolverine, and Iron Man, as well as an epic finale battle against Galactus.

But this crowd-pleasing crossover isn’t done yet, as it was recently revealed that Season 5 will introduce skins based on three Marvel characters: Taskmaster, Captain Marvel, and the long-awaited Black Panther.

While fans patiently wait for those to arrive in the in-game store, Epic released a new set of Black Panther quests on December 21, 2020, and there’s a very special Wakandan Salute emote as a reward.

How to unlock Fortnite’s Wakanda Forever emote

In total there are three Black Panther quests you need to complete if you want to claim the Wakandan Salute emote and a bunch of XP as your reward. You’ll have until January 12, 2021, to complete them.

The quests are very straightforward, and most people will complete them during everyday play. But they might take a little while to complete, depending on your skill level.

The three quests you need to complete are as follows:

Play Matches: You need to complete 10 matches in Battle Royale mode. Outlast Opponents: You need to survive against 500 enemies. Play Duo or Squad matches: You need to play five matches in Duo or Squad modes.

If you need some help outlasting your enemies, a good plan is to land as far away from the Battle Bus’ flight path as possible and then hide for the majority of the match. Medkits and Shield Potions are your friends, too.

Once you’ve completed the three challenges you’ll get the Wakandan Salute emote – which is of Marvel rarity – for free. Paired with the upcoming Black Panther skin, we’re sure it’ll be a popular choice for players.

There’s plenty more to enjoy in Fortnite right now, as the game just received a new Winterfest 2020 update. As well as Christmas decorations and snow on the map, there’s a series of Operation Snowmando quests to complete, with some pretty sweet rewards.

