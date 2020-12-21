 How to get Fortnite's free Black Panther Wakandan Salute emote - Dexerto
How to get Fortnite’s free Black Panther Wakandan Salute emote

Published: 21/Dec/2020 16:09

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has introduced a series of Black Panther quests to unlock the Wakandan Salute emote. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Chapter 2, Season 4 of Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale Fortnite focused on the world of Marvel, introducing a series of skins based on some of the franchise’s biggest names including Storm, Wolverine, and Iron Man, as well as an epic finale battle against Galactus.

But this crowd-pleasing crossover isn’t done yet, as it was recently revealed that Season 5 will introduce skins based on three Marvel characters: Taskmaster, Captain Marvel, and the long-awaited Black Panther.

While fans patiently wait for those to arrive in the in-game store, Epic released a new set of Black Panther quests on December 21, 2020, and there’s a very special Wakandan Salute emote as a reward.

How to unlock Fortnite’s Wakanda Forever emote

In total there are three Black Panther quests you need to complete if you want to claim the Wakandan Salute emote and a bunch of XP as your reward. You’ll have until January 12, 2021, to complete them.

The quests are very straightforward, and most people will complete them during everyday play. But they might take a little while to complete, depending on your skill level.

The three quests you need to complete are as follows:

  1. Play Matches: You need to complete 10 matches in Battle Royale mode.
  2. Outlast Opponents: You need to survive against 500 enemies.
  3. Play Duo or Squad matches: You need to play five matches in Duo or Squad modes.

If you need some help outlasting your enemies, a good plan is to land as far away from the Battle Bus’ flight path as possible and then hide for the majority of the match. Medkits and Shield Potions are your friends, too.

Fortnite Wakandan Salute black panther emote challenges
Epic Games
You’ll need to complete 3 challenges to unlock the Wakandan Salute emote.

Once you’ve completed the three challenges you’ll get the Wakandan Salute emote – which is of Marvel rarity – for free. Paired with the upcoming Black Panther skin, we’re sure it’ll be a popular choice for players.

There’s plenty more to enjoy in Fortnite right now, as the game just received a new Winterfest 2020 update. As well as Christmas decorations and snow on the map, there’s a series of Operation Snowmando quests to complete, with some pretty sweet rewards.

For the latest Fortnite Season 5 leaks, guides and news make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.

Exclusive: Guild Esports expand Fortnite roster with rising star Hen

Published: 21/Dec/2020 12:00 Updated: 21/Dec/2020 12:14

by Connor Bennett
Hen and the Guild Esports logo
YouTube: Become Legends/Guild Esports/ESL

Guild Esports, the esports organization that has David Beckham as a co-owner, is entering the Fortnite scene with the signing of 15-year-old star Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

Even though it might have slipped a touch in terms of popularity, players still flock to Fortnite – both in terms of playing casually and trying to make the jump to playing professionally.

Those that impress can find themselves on the radar of esports organizations across the globe – especially if they can build a nice following on social media while also picking up tournament wins in-game. 

In the case of Guild, they’ve already signed Nikolaj ‘Flikk’ Andreas Frøslev whose had success in different Cash Cups and FNCS events, but they’re also expanding their roster with the addition of Henrik ‘Hen’ Mclean.

Guild Esports' roster of players
Guild Esports
Guild Esports started out with teams in FIFA and Rocket League.

The 15-year-old star, who has previously played under the Become Legends banner, has managed to claim glory in a handful of different Cash Cups while also going close in Fortnite Championship Series play too. 

The Lithuanian-born player has quickly cemented himself as a rising star in the UK and European scenes, amassing big followings on both Twitter and Twitch. 

“I’m really excited to work with Guild, with players I have been following before I started in my professional career,” Hen said. “It’s been great to meet a team with the same determination that I feel, and I can’t wait to show off my skills and compete as a member of Guild.”

As for why Guild sprung to sign Hen, Grant Rousseau, Guild’s Director of Esports said: “To compete in the Pro Fortnite scene, you need top talent and an endless amount of skill. With the addition of Hen to our roster, we have made another bold move in the creation of a truly impressive team. We are eager to put our growing team to the test.”

Guild’s expansion in Fortnite shows that they’re not heading for the exit on the battle royale anytime soon. As for their next move, it’s been stated that they want a CS:GO team, but we’ll just have to keep an eye on that.