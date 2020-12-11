The Walking Dead Michonne & Daryl skins coming to Fortnite soon

During The Game Awards 2020, Epic Games revealed that Fortnite is teaming up with The Walking Dead to release Daryl and Michonne skins.

On December 10, Geoff Keighley hosted his annual Game Awards show where creators and players come together to celebrate the best titles of the year and get a glimpse at what’s to come.

During the event, hit battle royale Fortnite was given a segment and blew fans away with some “epic” announcements – like Master Chief from Halo. That wasn’t the only surprise, though, as The Walking Dead skins were also revealed in the form of Daryl and Michonne. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Walking Dead x Fortnite crossover skins

The announcement dropped in the form of a cinematic trailer which showed a horde of zombies rushing towards the screen before panning out to reveal two individuals with a rifle and katana – Michonne and Daryl, standout characters in The Walking Dead comics and TV shows.

Jonesy then appeared, opening a rift and transporting the Walking Dead characters into the ever-changing world of Fortnite to battle it out for a Victory Royale.

The skins release on December 16 on all platforms, though it’s not currently known how you’ll be able to unlock them. It’ll presumably be through the Item Shop, but nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing. We’ll update you when we know more.

🧟🏹⚔️ Announced at @thegameawards, the next two Hunters are Daryl Dixon and Michonne! Grab the Set when it comes to the Shop on 12.16.2020 pic.twitter.com/h3Ee1CyDF8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2020

That wasn’t the only crossover announced at The Game Awards – as we mentioned above, Halo was also revealed, with a Master Chief skin dropping right then and there for Xbox and PC players.

The Walking Dead might not have been a collaboration anyone saw coming, but it’ll no doubt be fun for fans to tear up the map as what are undoubtedly two absolutely awesome characters hardened by the apocalypse.