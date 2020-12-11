How to unlock matte black Master Chief skin in Fortnite - Dexerto

Halo fans were overjoyed when a Master Chief skin was added to Fortnite Season 5, and it turns out there’s an alternative version you can unlock.

Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale Fortnite has slowly become the king of crossovers, bringing everyone from Marvel’s Iron Man to Stranger Things’ Demogorgon and even The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda onto the battlefield.

After God of War’s Kratos was added to Fortnite as part of a new Gaming Legends series of cosmetics, Epic Games announced that Halo’s Master Chief would be joining the game too, with an incredible skin based on the iconic Spartan warrior.

That’s not all, as it turns out there’s actually an alternative version of the Master Chief skin which sees the character wear some sleek matte black armor instead. There’s a catch though: It’s only available for Xbox players.

How to get the matte black Master Chief skin

Master Chief was added to the Fortnite Season 5 store on December 11, 2020. The skin is available to purchase for 1500 V-Bucks, while a bundle that also includes a pickaxe, glider, and emote can be yours for 2600 V-Bucks.

As expected, the Master Chief skin comes in the recognizable green color by default, but if you complete a single match while wearing the skin on Xbox Series S|X you’ll unlock a matte black version to show off.

The promotion will run through Christmas, so there’s plenty of time to get your hands on the matte black finish. Unfortunately, though, this trick doesn’t work on the previous generation Xbox One.

Defender of humanity and destroyer of alien ringworlds, the Master Chief arrives as the next Hunter to the Island. Grab The Master Chief Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/tutqZSyJFI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2020

The new cosmetics aren’t the only Halo-related addition to Fortnite Season 5 — a new map based on Blood Gulch from Halo: Combat Evolved has arrived in Creative mode, allowing players to take part in a game of Capture the Flag.

Now that Xbox and Playstation have representation in Fortnite, all eyes are on Nintendo. It seems unlikely that they’ll allow one of their characters to join another franchise, but many players are already speculating that Samus Aran could make an appearance.