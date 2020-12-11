 How to unlock matte black Master Chief skin in Fortnite - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to unlock matte black Master Chief skin in Fortnite

Published: 11/Dec/2020 17:40

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite matte black Master Chief skin
Epic Games

Halo fans were overjoyed when a Master Chief skin was added to Fortnite Season 5, and it turns out there’s an alternative version you can unlock.

Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale Fortnite has slowly become the king of crossovers, bringing everyone from Marvel’s Iron Man to Stranger Things’ Demogorgon and even The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda onto the battlefield.

After God of War’s Kratos was added to Fortnite as part of a new Gaming Legends series of cosmetics, Epic Games announced that Halo’s Master Chief would be joining the game too, with an incredible skin based on the iconic Spartan warrior.

Epic Games
Master Chief is one of the new additions to Fortnite Season 5

That’s not all, as it turns out there’s actually an alternative version of the Master Chief skin which sees the character wear some sleek matte black armor instead. There’s a catch though: It’s only available for Xbox players.

How to get the matte black Master Chief skin

Master Chief was added to the Fortnite Season 5 store on December 11, 2020. The skin is available to purchase for 1500 V-Bucks, while a bundle that also includes a pickaxe, glider, and emote can be yours for 2600 V-Bucks.

As expected, the Master Chief skin comes in the recognizable green color by default, but if you complete a single match while wearing the skin on Xbox Series S|X you’ll unlock a matte black version to show off.

The promotion will run through Christmas, so there’s plenty of time to get your hands on the matte black finish. Unfortunately, though, this trick doesn’t work on the previous generation Xbox One.

The new cosmetics aren’t the only Halo-related addition to Fortnite Season 5 — a new map based on Blood Gulch from Halo: Combat Evolved has arrived in Creative mode, allowing players to take part in a game of Capture the Flag.

Now that Xbox and Playstation have representation in Fortnite, all eyes are on Nintendo. It seems unlikely that they’ll allow one of their characters to join another franchise, but many players are already speculating that Samus Aran could make an appearance.

How to get Night Hawk Exotic revolver in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 11/Dec/2020 17:32

by Jacob Hale
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 has brought in some huge changes to the hit battle royale game, including the introduction of Exotic weapons. Here, we tell you how you can unlock the Night Hawk revolver in Season 5.

As well as some big map changes and exciting new cosmetics, weapon changes will always be one of the biggest topics of discussion in Fortnite, as fan-favorites get vaulted to make way for new guns.

Season 5 changed this up a bit, and while it did see some guns be vaulted or unvaulted, the biggest change was the introduction of Exotic weapons, which sit between Legendary and Mythics.

With five new Exotics added to the game, we’ll take you through how you can get the Night Hawk revolver to use in-game.

How to get the Night Hawk revolver in Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games
You can find the Night Hawk just north of Hunter’s Haven.

As with the other Exotic weapons, such as the Dub double-barrelled shotgun and the Boom Sniper Rifle, you can’t simply find the Night Hawk as floor loot or in chests; you have to know where to go to get it.

So, if you’re looking to traverse the Fortnite island with this nifty, powerful little revolver, here’s what you’ve got to do:

  1. Head to the small building circled on the image above, north of Hunter’s Haven.
  2. Go into the building.
  3. Locate Mancake (he will have a three-dotted speech bubble above his head).
  4. Speak to him and select the Night Hawk option.
  5. Click again to confirm the purchase.

If you have enough Gold stored in your inventory, you will be able to buy the thermal scoped revolver to take with you for the rest of the game.

How much does the Night Hawk revolver cost?

Fortnite Season 5 Gold Bars
Epic Games
Gold bars can be exchanged for weapons, quests and more in Fortnite Season 5.

As with all of the other Exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5, the Night Hawk will set you back 1,225 Gold.

This amount of Gold isn’t particularly easy to come by, so you might have to save up for a few matches, and it’s up to you whether you want to use that Gold on the Night Hawk, one of the other Exotic weapons, or something different entirely.

If you’re looking to find any of the other Exotic weapons, be sure to check out our complete guide, so you can see for yourself which of them is worth your hard-earned Gold bars.