How to unlock Cube Queen skin in Fortnite & complete all quests

The Cube Queen Secret Skin has finally arrived in Fortnite Season 8, but players will need to complete a full set of Cube Queen quests before they can unlock her skin, alternate styles, and matching cosmetics.

After weeks of teasing from Epic Games, the Secret Skin of the Season 8 Battle Pass has finally been unveiled as The Cube Queen, the mysterious character who’s currently floating above The Convergence at the center of the Fortnite map.

Players will be able to unlock The Cube Queen skin, as well as two extra styles and a bunch of matching cosmetics to fill out the Long Live The Queen set, by completing a new set of Cube Queen quests before the season ends.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the Cube Queen quests in Fortnite and the rewards on offer for completing them, as well as detailed instructions to unlock The Cube Queen Skin and her alternate outfit styles.

Contents

How to unlock The Cube Queen Skin in Fortnite

In order to unlock The Cube Queen skin in Fortnite, you first need to make sure you own the Season 8 Battle Pass. If you don’t already have it, you’ll need to purchase it from the Item Shop or have it gifted to you by a Friend.

Once you’ve got that sorted, it’s time to take on The Cube Queen quests. The Cube Queen Skin is actually the first reward on offer, and to get it you’ll need to survive 5 storm circles while carrying a Sideways weapon.

To get a Sideways weapon, head to a Sideways Zone or Sideways Anomaly (more information on those here) and open one of the purple chests. You’re looking for a Sideways Minigun, a Sideways Rifle, or a Sideways Scythe.

Once you’ve found one, keep it in your inventory while surviving five storm circles (that’s when the circle shrinks) and you’ll unlock The Cube Queen skin! This might take you a couple of matches to complete.

All Cube Queen quests & rewards in Fortnite

Here are all of the Cube Queen quests in Fortnite and the rewards you can earn for completing them:

Challenge Reward Survive storm circles while carrying a Sideways weapon (5) The Cube Queen Skin Eliminate a player with the Sideways Minigun (1) Last Cube Standing Emoticon Shakedown opponents (2) The Queen’s Court Loading Screen Use a Shadow Stone or Flopper to phase for 3 seconds near a player Last Reality Matrix Back Bling Complete all of The Cube Queen quests on Page 1 The Cube Queen Skin (Obliterator style) Deal damage to players with the Sideways Scythe (150) Reality Render Pickaxe Complete a Bounty from a Bounty Board (1) Regal Visage Spray Get player headshots with the Sideways Rifle (2) Queen’s Anthem Music Pack Glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks (1) Queen’s Procession Glider Complete all of The Cube Queen quests on Page 2 The Cube Queen (Islandbane style)

In order to unlock the second page of Cube Queen cosmetics, you’ll need to claim all five cosmetics on the first page. This will allow you to complete the second set of challenges to earn the Pickaxe and Glider.

The first page of rewards includes The Cube Queen Skin, as well as the Last Cube Standing Emoticon, The Queen’s Court Loading Screen, the Last Reality Matrix Back Bling, and The Cube Queen’s Obliterator style.

The second page of rewards includes the Reality Render Pickaxe, the Regal Visage Spray, the Queen’s Anthem Music Pack, the Queen’s Procession Glider, and finally, The Cube Queen’s Islandbane style.

How to unlock Cube Queen Obliterator & Islandbane styles

The Cube Queen Skin also comes with two alternate outfit styles, Obliterator and Islandbane, and you’ll need to complete every single Cube Queen quest in order to unlock both of them. That’s no easy task!

To get the Cube Queen Obliterator style, you’ll need to complete all of the quests on Page 1. Then, to get the Cube Queen Islandbane style, you’ll need to complete all of the quests on Page 1 and Page 2.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking The Cube Queen! For more guides and the latest news, visit our Fortnite home page.