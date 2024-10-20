How to get Spider-Woman skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is set to be adding another character from the Spider-Man universe with the release of the Spider-Woman skin.

Fortnitemares 2024 started in the Battle Royale on October 12 and over ten different collaboration skins with major franchises have already been introduced into the game.

Three Marvel skins were officially announced by Epic as part of the Halloween update. Mephisto was added on October 13, and She-Venom and Agony from Venom will be coming on October 24.

However, one that has been under wraps and only mentioned by leakers up to now is the arrival of the new Spider-Woman skin and cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know and how you can get the character’s Outfit and bundle in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Spider-Woman skin

To get the Spider-Woman skin in Fortnite, you must purchase either the individual Outfit for 1,500 V-Bucks or the complete bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, according to trusted Fortnite leakers.

They also revealed that it will be added to the game on October 20, and is expected to be made available at 8 PM ET. This is the same release time as all other Outfits making their debut during Fortnitemares.

Article continues after ad

Individual Outfit

Price: 1,500 V-Bucks

Here’s everything included when you buy the individual Spider-Woman skin:

Article continues after ad

Spider-Woman skin

Spider-Woman LEGO skin style

Venomous Web Back Bling

Spider-Woman bundle

Price: 2,500 V-Bucks

Here’s all the cosmetics included in the Spider-Woman skin bundle:

Spider-Woman skin

Spider-Woman LEGO skin style

Venomous Web Back Bling

Venomous Blade Pickaxe

Spider-Woman Classic Wrap

Venom Keys Keytar

You will also be able to purchase the Wrap for 500 V-Bucks, Pickaxe for 800 V-Bucks, and the Keytar for 1,000 V-Bucks in the in-game Fortnite store. When Epic officially announces and releases the Spidey cosmetics into Fortnite these prices may way, so please take it with a grain of salt.

Check out our guide for how to unlock the rest of the Fortnitemares 2024 skins in Chapter 5 Season 4, such as all of the Disney Villains, Edward Scissorhands, Billy from Saw, and Lexa Hexbringer.