Fortnite Season 8 Secret Skin: Who is the Cube Queen & when does it unlock?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has an original Secret Skin coming soon to the Battle Pass, but their identity is being kept top-secret until it unlocks – here’s everything we know so far.

Every season, Epic Games include a mystery skin in the Battle Pass to keep players on their toes. These skins usually arrive halfway through a season and come with a set of challenges that need to be completed before they can be unlocked.

After the high-profile Superman Secret Skin in Season 7 – which wasn’t much of a secret at all, as it was unveiled as soon as the season began – it seems Epic is going back to actual mysteries in Season 8 with an original character that’s being kept under wraps.

Below, we’re going to round up everything we know about the upcoming Fortnite Season 8 Secret Skin so far, including the release date and rumors about who it will be.

Who is the Fortnite Season 8 Secret Skin?

Although the Secret Skin is currently just a silhouette in the Battle Pass menu, leaks have suggested that it will be a new villain called The Cube Queen, and she appears to have links to the Cubes that are taking over the island this season.

According to leaker HYPEX, the Cube Queen will come with Dark and Vibrant edit styles, and will also have a new type of glider known as ‘stairs’ which makes your character look like they’re running down a set of stairs instead of gliding.

The new stairs glider type is planned to be used for the Cube Queen's Glider! Also the Cube Queen is planned to have a Dark & Vibrant edit styles! pic.twitter.com/K7j0UsMwb5 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 12, 2021

Longtime Fortnite fans will likely remember the Storm King, a huge boss fight described as “the true embodiment of the Cube”. It will be interesting to see if The Cube Queen has anything to do with the Storm King when it arrives.

When is the Fortnite Season 8 Secret Skin out?

The Secret Skin in Fortnite Season 8’s Battle Pass is currently scheduled for release on Thursday, October 28, 2021. This is when the in-game countdown timer ends, so there shouldn’t be any delays.

There’s no confirmed time for the Secret Skin release right now, but new content usually goes live in Fortnite around 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.

How to unlock the Fortnite Season 8 Secret Skin?

As the Secret Skin hasn’t been unveiled yet, we don’t know exactly how it will be unlocked. It seems likely that players will need to complete a set of challenges or meet certain requirements before they’ll get access to it, though.

There are two pages in the Secret Skin section of the Battle Pass, with a total of 10 rewards on offer. These might need to be purchased with Battle Stars once unlocked, or they could be an instant reward for completing challenges.

We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as Epic announces details of how to unlock the Fortnite Season 8 Secret Skin, so make sure you check back soon for the latest information.