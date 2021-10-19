How to get the Sideways Scythe in Fortnite Season 8

The Sideways Scythe, a brand new melee weapon, has debuted in Fortnite Season 8, and we’ve got all the details you need to find one to help you take down the Cube Queen.

The main feature of Fortnite Season 8 is The Sideways, a mysterious world that players keep getting pulled into via Zones and Anomalies. Here, they’ll fight Cube Monsters and discover powerful weapons like the Sideways Rifle and Minigun.

Now, following the 18.21 update and the beginning of Fortnitemares 2021, another exciting Sideways weapon has arrived: The Sideways Scythe. This is the first new melee weapon in months, so loads of players will be trying to get one.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the new Sideways Scythe so you can hack-and-slash your way through Cube Monsters, as well as the brand new Caretakers that the Cube Queen has brought to take over the Island.

How to get the Sideways Scythe in Fortnite

In order to get your hands on the Sideways Scythe in Fortnite, you’ll need to visit the Sideways Zone. These are the giant orange domes that appear over a random POI at the start of every match, and you can track them on the map.

Once you’re inside the Sideways Zone, open as many purple Sideways Chests as you can until you find a Sideways Scythe. It’s best to land in the Sideways Zone ASAP so your opponents don’t open all of the chests before you can.

You can find a Sideways Scythe inside the Sideways Anomalies, which appear as purple portals on the map, but these areas are more intense as you’ll be fighting off multiple waves of Cube Monsters in a much smaller area.

How to use the Sideways Scythe in Fortnite

The new Sideways Scythe weapon works a little bit like the Lightsaber from recent Fortnite seasons. You’ll be able to perform a combo of five basic melee attacks by repeatedly pressing the ‘fire’ button on your chosen controller.

That’s not all, though, as the Sideways Scythe can also perform a devastating jump attack. To do this, simply jump into the air and press the ‘fire’ button to slam your Sideways Scythe into the ground and damage nearby enemies.

Finally, you can use the ‘aim’ button on your controller to begin running at high speed for a few seconds. Use this to launch a spin attack by pressing the ‘fire’ button, or simply rush out of harm’s way.

The Sideways Scythe comes in five different rarities, and you can upgrade its rarity level by using Cube Monster Parts, which are obtained by defeating Cube Monsters in The Sideways.

Now you know how to get the Sideways Scythe, check out our Fortnite home page for more guides and the latest news.