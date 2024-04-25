Fortnite’s “Looney Tunes” style death leaves players in stitches

One Fortnite player shared a clip of them getting humbled by this one item, leaving other players amused and dubbing it as “Looney Tunes”-like death.

Fortnite may be a Battle Royale where your objective is to blast anyone in sight and be the last one standing, but the game does have its own funny moments.

Whether you got tapped by a chicken when you had one health or accidentally blew yourself up with Cluster Clingers – these things tend to happen. While they’re annoying to some extent, the community finds humor in them.

Speaking of hilarious deaths in Fortnite, one unlucky player has shared a clip of them dying to a safe, which has been dubbed a “Looney Tunes” like death from other players.

The clip started with the player saying that they needed heals. As they headed to a building in Fencing Fields, they noticed the sound of a chest coming from upstairs.

And, of course – like what most of us would usually do in that situation, they whipped out their pickaxe and started destroying the roof above them. Usually, chest loot, like medkits, shield potions, or weapons, would fall down if you do this.

But the one thing that the player didn’t expect was a safe falling from above, hitting their character and instantly killing them.

Granted, they only have 3 HP left to begin with, but others in the comments found this death quite amusing and even surprising – not knowing that safes could actually kill you.

Some players referred to this as “Tom & Jerry tomfoolery” aside from the Looney Tunes jokes and references. But there were also others who made a pun, saying that safe was “unsafe.” Minecraft players in the comments, however, didn’t seem that surprised.

“Must have never played Minecraft but now you know. Never dig straight up,” one person said.

This death reminded me of the one time a Fortnite player got absolutely stomped by a literal bot. Things like this happen in the game, and even I have my own fair share of ‘dumb ways to die’ moments.

One of which was accidentally falling off a bridge because I was too stubborn to chase a one-health player. And I had a crown too.