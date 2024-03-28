LEGO Fortnite hotfix tried to remove Battle Pass XP exploit — but it’s still in the game

You can now claim the Chains of Hades Epic item on the island.

Fortnite just nerfed the best way to farm experience points for the battle pass through LEGO Fortnite in the latest hotfix, but there are still ways to cheese some XP.

With the release of Chapter 5 Season 2, LEGO Fortnite was the way to go in terms of leveling up the battle pass.

Before the hotfix, players could jump into a LEGO Fortnite world and leave their games on for hours at a time to gain XP. The glitch could only be done once a day, but could result in upwards of 4 battle pass levels at once.

Now the seemingly infinite experience glitch has been completely removed from the game. LEGO Fortnite now has an AFK timer that will prevent people from leaving the game on in the background.

“How am I supposed to reach level 200 now wtf?” complained one commenter.

Multiple members of the community who had been using the glitch to climb through the battle pass shared this sentiment. Especially with the bonus rewards recently revealed in the latest patch.

Although players were quick to come up with potential solutions to the problem. One suggested that players could tie a cord around their controller in order to keep moving.

There are a number of solutions here to keep the player model moving, including sitting on a jump pad. Though Epic is doing everything they can to work around XP exploits, players are finding ways to innovate.

However, the most recent update also nerfed the amount of experience earned in LEGO Fortnite, though it didn’t take back XP players earned via this exploit.

Fortnite has cracked down on experience this season twice now. First was when players noticed that the challenges no longer gave as much experience as they used to. Now, Fortnite has made it more difficult to grind through the other modes and level up quickly.