How to get Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite

Wool Fabric has plenty of uses in LEGO Fortnite, and luckily for players, is one of the easiest materials to craft in the game. If you’re wondering what it takes to make this piece of fabric, here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite became a huge success overnight thanks to its creative survival mode that mixes the iconic battle royale with Minecraft with the iconic LEGO aesthetic.

Players have been hooked since day one harvesting resources and crafting different types of materials to survive the hordes of enemies and different biomes the game offers.

Since you have to build everything from scratch in order to survive, you’ll need to focus first on resources that can be turned into multiple items, as they will make your life easier.

How to get Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Acquiring Wool in LEGO Fortnite is as easy as it is fast. All you have to do to get Wool in the game is pet any of the sheep scattered around the world.

As in other farming simulators, like Stardew Valley, you don’t have to kill the animal to get the resource you’re looking for, so you can collect as much as you want.

It might take some time at the beginning, because of how skittish sheep are, but it shouldn’t take you too long to make that prompt appear.

How to craft Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite

Once you have a good stack of Wool in your inventory, you’ll need to turn it into Wool Fabric, but even though the process is easy, it’s a bit long.

Go to your Spinning Wheel and interact with it to open the pop-up menu. Deposit the amount of Wool you want to use to create Wool Thread. You’ll exchange one Wool for one Wool Thread. Once you’ve stacked your inventory with a good amount of Wool Thread, find a Loom. Interact with the Loom to open the pop-up menu. Out of the options, assign the Loom the Wool Fabric recipe. You’ll need to exchange 5 Wool Threads for each Wool Fabric. Pick the amount of fabric you want to create to start the process. Once it’s done, take your Wool Fabric and put it in your inventory.

That’s all you need to get yourself some Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite. For more game content, check our guides below:

