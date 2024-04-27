How to get Thor Ragnarok skins in Fortnite: Sakaaran Champion Hulk & Hela Odinsdottir

How to get Thor Ragnarok skins in Fortnite: Sakaaran Champion Hulk & Hela OdinsdottirEpic Games
Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir skins from Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok has been added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2. Here’s how you can get the skins and their cosmetics.
Despite the hit movie having been released to movie theaters years prior, Fortnite has collaborated with Marvel again to unleash two Thor: Ragnarok skins into the game.
Fan-favorites Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir have been introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 complete with an array of cosmetics, such as Hulk’s Sakaaran Axe & Hammer and Hela’s Cape.
How to get Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin in Fortnite
To get the Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin in Fortnite you would need to purchase the Outfit from the in-game Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or 2,000 V-Bucks as part of the Sakaaran Champion Hulk Bundle.
When you buy the skin, you will also receive its LEGO Outfit skin style and the Sakaaran Shield Back Bling as part of Ragnarok set. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.
Here’s the full list of every Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin and cosmetic item available in the Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 2 and their prices:
|Bundle
|Cosmetic rewards
|Price
|Sakaaran Champion Hulk Bundle
|Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin
Sakaaran Champion Hulk LEGO skin style
Sakaaran Shield Back Bling
Sakaaran Axe & Hammer Pickaxe
|2,000 V-Bucks
|Sakaaran Champion Hulk
|Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin
Sakaaran Champion Hulk LEGO skin style
Sakaaran Shield Back Bling
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Sakaaran Axe & Hammer
|Sakaaran Axe & Hammer Pickaxe
|800 V-Bucks
|Sakaaran Scrap
|Sakaaran Scrap Wrap
|300 V-Bucks
How to get Hela Odinsdottir skin in Fortnite
To get the Hela Odinsdottir skin in Fortnite you would need to purchase the Outfit from the in-game Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or 1,800 V-Bucks as part of the Hela Odinsdottir Bundle.
When you buy the skin, you will also receive its LEGO Outfit skin style and the Hela’s Cape Back Bling as part of Ragnarok set. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.
Here’s the full list of every Hela Odinsdottir skin and cosmetic item available in the Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 2 and their prices:
|Bundle
|Cosmetic rewards
|Price
|Hela Odinsdottir Bundle
|Hela Odinsdottir skin
Hela Odinsdottir LEGO skin style
Hela’s Cape Back Bling
Necroswords Pickaxe
|1,800 V-Bucks
|Hela Odinsdottir
|Hela Odinsdottir skin
Hela Odinsdottir LEGO skin style
Hela’s Cape Back Bling
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Necroswords
|Necroswords Pickaxe
|800 V-Bucks
