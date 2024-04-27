GamingFortnite

How to get Thor Ragnarok skins in Fortnite: Sakaaran Champion Hulk & Hela Odinsdottir

Josh Taylor
Fortnite Thor Ragnarok skins: Hulk & HelaEpic Games

Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir skins from Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok has been added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2. Here’s how you can get the skins and their cosmetics.

Despite the hit movie having been released to movie theaters years prior, Fortnite has collaborated with Marvel again to unleash two Thor: Ragnarok skins into the game.

Fan-favorites Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir have been introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 complete with an array of cosmetics, such as Hulk’s Sakaaran Axe & Hammer and Hela’s Cape.

How to get Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin in Fortnite

To get the Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin in Fortnite you would need to purchase the Outfit from the in-game Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or 2,000 V-Bucks as part of the Sakaaran Champion Hulk Bundle.

Fortnite Sakaaran Champion Hulk Thor Ragnarok skinEpic Games
You can get the Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin and various cosmetics from the Fortnite Item Shop.

When you buy the skin, you will also receive its LEGO Outfit skin style and the Sakaaran Shield Back Bling as part of Ragnarok set. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

Buy Fortnite V-Bucks at Walmart
Buy Fortnite V-Bucks at Epic Games Store

Here’s the full list of every Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin and cosmetic item available in the Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 2 and their prices:

BundleCosmetic rewardsPrice
Sakaaran Champion Hulk BundleSakaaran Champion Hulk skin
Sakaaran Champion Hulk LEGO skin style
Sakaaran Shield Back Bling
Sakaaran Axe & Hammer Pickaxe		2,000 V-Bucks
Sakaaran Champion HulkSakaaran Champion Hulk skin
Sakaaran Champion Hulk LEGO skin style
Sakaaran Shield Back Bling		1,500 V-Bucks
Sakaaran Axe & HammerSakaaran Axe & Hammer Pickaxe800 V-Bucks
Sakaaran ScrapSakaaran Scrap Wrap300 V-Bucks

How to get Hela Odinsdottir skin in Fortnite

To get the Hela Odinsdottir skin in Fortnite you would need to purchase the Outfit from the in-game Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or 1,800 V-Bucks as part of the Hela Odinsdottir Bundle.

Fortnite Hela Odinsdottir Thor Ragnarok skinEpic Games
You can get the Hela Odinsdottir skin and her other cosmetics from the Fortnite Item Shop.

When you buy the skin, you will also receive its LEGO Outfit skin style and the Hela’s Cape Back Bling as part of Ragnarok set. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

Buy Fortnite V-Bucks at Walmart
Buy Fortnite V-Bucks at Epic Games Store

Here’s the full list of every Hela Odinsdottir skin and cosmetic item available in the Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 2 and their prices:

BundleCosmetic rewardsPrice
Hela Odinsdottir BundleHela Odinsdottir skin
Hela Odinsdottir LEGO skin style
Hela’s Cape Back Bling
Necroswords Pickaxe		 1,800 V-Bucks
Hela OdinsdottirHela Odinsdottir skin
Hela Odinsdottir LEGO skin style
Hela’s Cape Back Bling		 1,500 V-Bucks
NecroswordsNecroswords Pickaxe800 V-Bucks

Check out more Fortnite guides:

How to get free Fortnite skinsWhat are the best Fortnite skins ever? | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to get Billie Eilish skin | How to get Avatar Aang skin in Fortnite

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

Fortnite Chapter 5

About The Author

Josh Taylor

Josh is a Gaming and Trending News writer for Dexerto. He is a Loughborough University graduate that has been obsessed about all things gaming, esports, TV and movies, and anime since an early age, and so covers a variety of content. After running social media accounts for FPS titles over the years he specializes in Call of Duty, Halo, Fortnite, Apex Legends and Counter-Strike. As well as non-FPS titles like Genshin Impact, Pokemon, and anything Nintendo related. You can contact him at: josh.taylor@dexerto.com

keep reading
Aang Airbending in Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite’s final circles are being overrun by chaotic Airbenders
Rishabh Sabarwal
Billie Eilish with Fortnite characters
Fortnite
Everything in Fortnite update 29.30: Billie Eilish skin, Tactical AR, more
Rishabh Sabarwal
fortnite hijacking cars
Fortnite
Fortnite leak claims car hijacking feature is coming in Season 3
Brianna Reeves
Fortnite Tactical Assault Rifle weapon.
Fortnite
How to get Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite
Josh Taylor
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech