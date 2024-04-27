How to get Thor Ragnarok skins in Fortnite: Sakaaran Champion Hulk & Hela Odinsdottir

Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir skins from Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok has been added to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 2. Here’s how you can get the skins and their cosmetics.

Despite the hit movie having been released to movie theaters years prior, Fortnite has collaborated with Marvel again to unleash two Thor: Ragnarok skins into the game.

Fan-favorites Sakaaran Champion Hulk and Hela Odinsdottir have been introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 complete with an array of cosmetics, such as Hulk’s Sakaaran Axe & Hammer and Hela’s Cape.

How to get Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin in Fortnite

To get the Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin in Fortnite you would need to purchase the Outfit from the in-game Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or 2,000 V-Bucks as part of the Sakaaran Champion Hulk Bundle.

Epic Games You can get the Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin and various cosmetics from the Fortnite Item Shop.

When you buy the skin, you will also receive its LEGO Outfit skin style and the Sakaaran Shield Back Bling as part of Ragnarok set. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

Here’s the full list of every Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin and cosmetic item available in the Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 2 and their prices:

Bundle Cosmetic rewards Price Sakaaran Champion Hulk Bundle Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin

Sakaaran Champion Hulk LEGO skin style

Sakaaran Shield Back Bling

Sakaaran Axe & Hammer Pickaxe 2,000 V-Bucks Sakaaran Champion Hulk Sakaaran Champion Hulk skin

Sakaaran Champion Hulk LEGO skin style

Sakaaran Shield Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks Sakaaran Axe & Hammer Sakaaran Axe & Hammer Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Sakaaran Scrap Sakaaran Scrap Wrap 300 V-Bucks

How to get Hela Odinsdottir skin in Fortnite

To get the Hela Odinsdottir skin in Fortnite you would need to purchase the Outfit from the in-game Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or 1,800 V-Bucks as part of the Hela Odinsdottir Bundle.

Epic Games You can get the Hela Odinsdottir skin and her other cosmetics from the Fortnite Item Shop.

When you buy the skin, you will also receive its LEGO Outfit skin style and the Hela’s Cape Back Bling as part of Ragnarok set. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

Here’s the full list of every Hela Odinsdottir skin and cosmetic item available in the Item Shop during Chapter 5 Season 2 and their prices:

Bundle Cosmetic rewards Price Hela Odinsdottir Bundle Hela Odinsdottir skin

Hela Odinsdottir LEGO skin style

Hela’s Cape Back Bling

Necroswords Pickaxe 1,800 V-Bucks Hela Odinsdottir Hela Odinsdottir skin

Hela Odinsdottir LEGO skin style

Hela’s Cape Back Bling 1,500 V-Bucks Necroswords Necroswords Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks

