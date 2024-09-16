How to get new Iron Man Mark-45 skin in Fortnite

The Iron Man Mark-45 skin will be added to Fortnite as part of the upcoming 31.20 update, including various cosmetics to obtain as part of the iconic Marvel character’s return.

Fortnite’s update will center around Iron Man and is set to add his Repulsor mythic first seen within the Absolute Doom trailer for this season’s launch. The patch will also release brand-new Story Quests, a landmark for the character, a Marvel-themed LTM, and the return of the Stark Industries Energy Rifle.

One of the most highly-anticipated additions to Fortnite this season is the Iron Man Mark-45 skin, so here’s how you can get the Outfit and related cosmetics in Chapter 5 Season 4.

Fortnite Iron Man Mark 45 skin price & bundle items

According to trusted leaker HYPEX, the Iron Man Mark-45 skin will be released into the in-game shop on September 17, 2024.

To get the Outfit during Chapter 5 Season 4, you will need to purchase the individual Outfit in the Item Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks or the complete bundle for 2,500 V-Bucks.

Here’s a complete list of every Iron Man Mark-45 skin and cosmetic bundle that is set to be made available to players and all their leaked V-Bucks prices:

Iron Man Mark-45 skin – 1,500 V-Bucks

Iron Man Mark-45 Bundle – 2,500 V-Bucks

Energy Collector Back Bling – 800 V-Bucks

Mark-45 Energy Blades Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Mark-45 Wrap – 500 V-Bucks

Mark-45 Instrument – 800 V-Bucks

If you want all the Mark-45 cosmetics available, or even just most of them, your best option would be to buy the complete bundle at a discounted V-Bucks price. It is also worth noting that these details and prices are subject to change as Epic Games has not yet confirmed these.

You can also check out how to obtain the new Rubius Icon Series skin, what rewards you can earn from September's Fortnite Crew bundle, and every free Outfit and cosmetics on offer this season.