How to get She-Venom and Agony skins in Fortnite

Fortnite’s annual Halloween celebrations went into full swing with the release of Fortnitemares 2024 on October 12, introducing seasonal content to play and skins to earn, such as more Marvel-themed outfits.

In addition to Saw’s Billy, who’s already available for purchase for V-Bucks in-game, comic fans will have the chance to unlock the likeness of symbiotes She-Venom and Agony on October 22 as part of the Symbiote Cup.

Read on for more details on the event and other methods of obtaining the sought-after outfits.

How to unlock She-Venom and Agony skins

To be among the first players to unlock She-Venom and Agony skins, you’ll need to be among the top-point-earnings terms in your respective region at the conclusion of the Symbiote Cup.

For North America, any duo that finishes in the top 1000 will unlock both outfits, as well as a handful of similarly-themed cosmetics. The full list is as follows:

She-Venom in-game cosmetic outfit

Agony in-game cosmetic outfit

Symbiote Slicers Backbling

Symbiote Slicers in-game cosmetic pickaxe

Electric Symbiotaxe in-game pickaxe

Llymbiote Backbling

Epic Games The top-point-earning teams in Fortnite’s Symbiote Cup will unlock the She-Venom and Agony outfits before they hit the shop.

Symbiote Cup Rules

Per the official rules, any duo that chooses to compete can play up to 10 matches within their respective region’s three-hour time window. You must have two-factor authentication enabled and verified to be eligible for participation and a Fortnite account at level 50 or above.

In-game shop

If competitive Fortnite isn’t your thing, worry not – the She-Venom and Agony skins will be available to purchase with V-Bucks in-game on October 24 at 8 PM / 5 PM PDT / 1 AM BST (October 25). As of writing, Epic has yet to divulge how much the skins will cost, or whether they’ll be available separately or part of a bundle. We’ll update this as soon as we know more.

Looking for more details on Fortnitemares 2024? Check out our breakdown of every skin and how to get them, as well as every quest and free rewards on offer as part of the event.