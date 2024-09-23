Fortnite’s Gwenpool cel-shaded skin got updated but players aren’t happy

Fortnite players have noticed that Gwenpool’s cel-shaded skin now has a slightly different appearance after a recent update, and they’re not happy.

Marvel collabs have been around since the early days of Fortnite. But now, in Chapter 5, Season 4, we finally get to see a whole season dedicated to Marvel all over again, offering players the chance to grab all kinds of new cosmetics related to the franchise from the Battle Pass.

Among the new cosmetic additions is Gwenpool, a character famous for breaking the fourth wall. For a while now, she has had this distinctive cel-shaded look when you choose to toggle the outlined style in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

That said, players have noticed that her appearance has been tweaked since a recent update. As spotted by a user in a Reddit thread, the skin now has less prominent outlines.

In the past, there was a bug that would make lines on cel-shaded skins disappear. So, whether this is just a recurring bug is unknown, but one user is already convinced it’s an “intentional change.”

Article continues after ad

Linking Gwenpool’s current appearance to the one in ‘The Unbelievable Gwenpool’ comic illustrated by Gurihiru, they explained: “The style mainly consists of thicker lines around the silhouette of characters, with comparatively much thinner lines for details within the silhouette” — making it likely this could be the case in the updated look.

Article continues after ad

Epic has yet to officially bring this up, but the majority of players in the comments have already voiced their frustrations.

One user said, “Honestly, it looks worse, IMO. The second style now looks hardly different from the third, too.”

“I do not appreciate that. The thickness added to the aesthetic of the cell-shaded look,” commented another user.

Meanwhile, a different user even claimed that the old one “looked like TV,” while the version with less prominent lines looked more like “anime.”

Article continues after ad

Despite these comments, some players didn’t mind the change, with some mentioning the style from The Unbelievable Gwenpool comic as a reference.