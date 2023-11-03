How to get the Grappler in Fortnite Season OG

As is tradition, the latest season of Fortnite, Fortnite Season OG, is unvaulting a bunch of items. One such item is the Grappler. Let’s take a look at how you can get your hands on it.

Released back in Season 5, the Grappler is a utility weapon with a medium range that is intended to improve the player’s mobility by pushing them ahead in the direction of their choice.

It can be used to move quickly if a player is running away from the storm or regaining high ground. All in all, this weapon could be a game changer, depending on how you use it in the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now that the Grappler has finally been unvaulted in Fortnite Season OG, let’s take a look at how to get it.

Epic Games Grappler unvaulted in Fortnite Season OG

Where to find the Grappler in Fortnite Season OG?

The Grappler was vaulted way back in Chapter 3 Season 1. Now that it has finally been unvaulted in Season OG, there are a bunch of places where you can find it.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The Grappler is rather simple to obtain, much like Damage Traps, because they can be found in chests, supply dumps, or as floor loot.

Article continues after ad

It is also important to remember that the Grappler ammo (hooks) cannot be found in the world and is only reserved to 10 hooks that you get with the weapon.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about finding the Grappler in Fortnite Season OG. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad