ChatGPT on iPhone: Apple & OpenAI close a deal – report

Apple has reportedly closed a deal with OpenAI to bring AI features to iPhones through ChatGPT integration.

Bloomberg reported in March that Apple was in conversation with both Google and OpenAI to bring their AI features to iPhones. Later in April, the publication claimed OpenAI is the front-runner in the discussion. And now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports Apple has closed in on an agreement with OpenAI.

“Apple Inc. has closed in on an agreement with OpenAI to use the startup’s technology on the iPhone, part of a broader push to bring artificial intelligence features to its devices,” claims the report citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple and OpenAI are now apparently finalizing terms for a pact to use ChatGPT features in Apple’s iOS 18, which should be announced during WWDC 2024. Gurman says Apple’s discussions with Google haven’t led to an agreement “but are ongoing”.

The OpenAI deal will let Apple “offer a popular chatbot as part of a flurry of new AI features” that it is planning to announce with iOS 18, according to Gurman.

Apple was late to join the AI party, but is now focused on leading the way. The Cupertino-based company announced the latest iPad Pro last week, touting it as “an outrageously powerful device for artificial intelligence.” Apple also called the M3 MacBook Air “World’s Best Consumer Laptop for AI”.

Since Apple’s already made the iPad and MacBook Air AI powerhouses, iPhones are likely next. While the new iPhones probably won’t be announced until September, Apple could get the ball rolling this June at the WWDC conference. The company is expected to unveil iOS 18, packed with AI features.

Reports suggest Siri is getting a major AI upgrade, and apps like Apple Music and Pages could also see some nifty AI integrations.