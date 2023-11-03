Where to get Damage Traps in Fortnite Season OG

Fortnite Season OG, the much-awaited successor to Chapter 4 Season 4, is finally here, bearing a number of unvaulted items. Let’s take a look at one such unvaulted item called the Damage Trap.

Vaulted way back in Chapter 2 Season 2, Damage Traps are a type of trap that may be positioned in any direction and on any player-owned or neutral structure. The trap will trigger and cause damage when an opponent enters the tile it is set on.

The Damage Traps however, were unvaulted, as they were quite hard to avoid since they could eliminate you in an instant.

That being said, Damage Traps are finally back in the game and here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Epic Games Damage Traps return in Fortnite Season OG

Where to find Damage Traps in Fortnite Season OG?

Similar to that of Boogie Bombs, Damage Traps are fairly easy to acquire as they can be found in chests, supply drops, or in the form of floor loot.

That being said, Damage Traps drop in stacks of one and stack infinitely. They deal an incredible 150 damage and have a 5-second reset time, so use it wisely.

That’s everything we know about finding Damage Traps in Fortnite Season OG. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

