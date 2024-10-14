How to get Edward Scissorhands skin in Fortnite

The man-made creation Edward Scissorhands is coming to Fortnite during Fortnitemares 2024, and here’s everything you need to know about how to get his skin in the game.

Before Epic Games officially revealed the Halloween lineup for Fortnitemares, the community was already aware, thanks to leakers, that The Nightmare Before Christmas cosmetics were coming.

What caught everyone off guard is that, in a surprising turn of events, another Tim Burton-related collab is making its way to the game. This time, it’s featuring the iconic Edward Scissorhands.

This skin isn’t currently available yet, but here’s everything we know so far, including its release date, price, items, and more.

When is the Edward Scissorhands skin coming to Fortnite?

The Edward Scissorhands skin is set to arrive in Fortnite on October 16, 2024. There’s no official confirmation from Epic yet as this is according to leaks, so take this information with a grain of salt.

Additionally, this date can change at any time. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated though if anything happens, so keep checking back.

How to get the Edward Scissorhands skin

The Edward Scissorhands skin will be available to purchase in the in-game Item Shop from October 16 as the Fortnitemares 2024 event progresses. Along with the skin comes additional cosmetics referring to iconic items and moments from the movie.

As for the price, looking at the average bundles, we can assume the entire Edward Scissorhands bundle will cost around 2,400 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, the price for the separate skin is estimated at 1,500 V-Bucks.

The entire bundle is pricier, but you do get access to all these items below based on leaked images:

Edward Scissorhands Outfit

Rex Topiary Back Bling (included with the Outfit)

Ice Sculptor Emote

Edward Axe-Hands Guitar

According to a well-known leaker, iFireMonkey, this skin does not have a LEGO style. This means the skin will automatically be changed to a random default LEGO variant if you enter the LEGO game mode.

Where to find Edward Scissorhands in Fortnite

Dexerto / Epic Games The exact location of where to find Edward Scissorhands on the Fortnite map at Grand Glacier.

You can find Edward Scissorhands walking around as an NPC at the Grand Glacier POI on this season’s map. The friendly in-game character is located on the west side of the hotel exploring the gardens.

Here’s what services Edward Scissorhands offers in Fortnite:

Patch Up (replenishes HP) – 100 Gold Bars

Witch Broom – 200 Gold Bars

Scissorhands was added to the Battle Royale island as part of the Fortnitemares 31.40 update, along with Mephisto, Pumpkin King, Andy Fangerson and more.

That’s everything we know so far about how to get the Edward Scissorhands skin. While you’re here, take a look at how you can get the Billy skin from Saw, as well as Marvel’s She-Venom, Agony, and Mephisto skins in Chapter 5, Season 4.