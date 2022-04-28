How to deal 100 damage or more with one bullet in Fortnite

‘Deal 100 damage with one bullet’ is a weekly challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but there aren’t many weapons capable of doing this – so we’ve got the answers you need.

There are loads of weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and the loot pool is constantly being shaken up, so it can be hard to keep track of the ones that deal the most damage – especially when you need to consider headshot multipliers.

With one of the new weekly challenges tasking players with dealing 100 damage with a single bullet, it’s even more important to know which weapons are the strongest, so we’ve got all the details you need to know below.

Advertisement

Contents

How to deal 100 damage with one bullet in Fortnite

In order to deal 100 damage with one bullet in Fortnite, you’ll need to land a headshot with a weapon that’s capable of dealing high enough damage. Not many weapons can do this, though, so it can be tricky.

Your best option is to look for a sniper rifle, as these have high damage and make aiming for headshots a lot easier. Another thing that can help is getting high-rarity weapons, as they deal more damage.

Which weapons can deal 100 damage with one bullet in Fortnite?

The following weapons are capable of dealing over 100 damage with one bullet in Fortnite:

Auto Shotgun (headshot with any rarity)

Heavy Sniper Rifle (body or headshot with any rarity)

(body or headshot with any rarity) Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle (headshot with any rarity)

(headshot with any rarity) Ranger Shotgun (body or headshot with any rarity)

Revolver (headshot with any rarity)

(headshot with any rarity) Striker Pump Shotgun (headshot with any rarity)

The Dub (body or headshot with any rarity)

Although a few shotguns are capable of dealing 100 damage with a single bullet, they might not be the best option as their accuracy can be quite low, spread is an issue, and it’s hard to land a headshot with them.

Advertisement

The Anvil Rocket Launcher is also capable of dealing 100 damage to opponents, but this is explosive damage rather than a single bullet, so it most likely won’t count towards completing this challenge.

As a result, we’d recommend going with the Heavy Sniper Rifle, Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, or the Revolver for this challenge and aiming for a headshot.

Now you know how to deal 100 damage with a single bullet, check out some other Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Omni Chip locations | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get free V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best weapons ranked | Best Deathrun map codes | How to Tactical Sprint