How to craft Ice Cream in LEGO Fortnite

Want to chill with an Ice Cream cone in LEGO Fortnite? Here’s how you can easily craft this delicacy in the game.

In LEGO Fortnite, you may choose from a variety of food options to help you stay healthy and satisfy your hunger. Players typically use Snowberries, Meat, or Milk to boost their health hearts and survive in their LEGO Fortnite worlds.

Furthermore, as you improve your crafting skills, more food recipes become available, such as drinks, desserts, and meals to keep in your backpack for later use during your adventure. With the 29.10 patch, LEGO Fortnite now includes another treat that you may enjoy while traveling: Ice Cream.

If you want to know how to make Ice Cream in LEGO Fortnite, we have you covered.

Epic Games You must build a Juicer to make Ice Cream in LEGO Fortnite.

How to make Ice Cream in LEGO Fortnite

In order to unlock the recipe for Ice Cream, you must have access to Snow, Milk, and a Juicer in your LEGO Fortnite world. You can easily claim Snow anywhere on the map and Milk by petting Cows.

However, to make a Juicer, you need to follow these steps:

Collect 8 Planks, 8 Marble Slabs, and 5 Knotroot Rods. Open your Builds Menu and head over to the Utility tab. Once there, select Juicer under the Stations category. Place the Juicer around you to build it.

As soon as you have Snow, Milk, and a Juicer, you can then interact with the Juicer to check out the recipe for making Ice Cream in the game.

Epic Games You must have Snow and Milk in your inventory to make Ice Cream in the game.

There are three kinds of Ice Cream in LEGO Fortnite. They are – Ice Cream, Snowberry Ice Cream, and Spicy Ice Cream. Here are the ingredients needed to make each of them:

Ice Cream: 3 Snows and 1 Milk

Snowberry Ice Cream: 3 Snows, 1 Milk, and 3 Snow Berries

Spicy Ice Cream: 3 Snows, 1 Milk, and 1 Spicy Pepper

Once you’ve got all the right ingredients, simply open your Juicer and deposit your resources to make the Ice Cream. As soon as it’s crafted, click the Take button and enjoy the chilly delicacy.

Ice Creams in LEGO Fortnite grant you health, reduce hunger, and grant temporary Heat Resistance. It heals more in hot temperature biomes, but less in cold ones.

