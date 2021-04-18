When is Fortnite's Kevin Couture skin releasing? Season 6 rumors, first look & more - Dexerto

Fortnite fans have been getting excited about a previously leaked skin known as ‘Kevin Couture’ but it hasn’t released just yet. However, that looks set to change with a new update.

One of the biggest things that has helped vault Fortnite to the top of the gaming world has been the unique and creative skins that Epic Games has added.

The developers have created a huge line of their own characters and had plenty of crossovers with the likes of Marvel, DC Comics, the NFL, Netflix, and beyond as well.

With each new skin leak, fans get excited about what they could be getting their hands on in the future, and there hasn’t been a skin that has captured the attention like ‘Kevin Couture’ for quite some time.

What is the Kevin Couture skin in Fortnite?

The mysterious skin has been leaked a few times over at this point. It first appeared in data mines during Season X and surfaced again in Chapter 2, Season 5.

It’s said to be a dapper version of Kevin the Cube, but in skin form, and it has been the source of quite a few concept designs too.

According to reliable leaker Mang0e, the skin was updated quite recently as well. “KevinCouture was updated with a new “AirGlow” material in 16.20,” the leaker posted. “For those who don’t know, KevinCouture is a Cube-themed skin who has been in the works for months now…”

KevinCouture was updated with a new "AirGlow" material in 16.20. For those who don't know, KevinCouture is a Cube themed skin who has been in the works for months now… — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) April 13, 2021

Will Kevin Couture skin release in Fortnite Season 6?

Now, with the skin being updated, some players have theorized that it means it’ll be releasing soon, and perhaps even in Season 6. Sadly, that’s unconfirmed.

Neither Epic Games, nor any reputable leakers, have confirmed when it will arrive, and it’s solely fans believing that it will be released in the near future at this point.

Fortnite Kevin Coutoure skin concepts & first look

As noted, the official skin hasn’t actually be seen by anyone despite being leaked multiple times.

Images, like the concept art below from easkateconcepts, are purely that to this point, a concept.

We won’t know what the skin looks like until leakers are able to get their hands on it following a data mine.

At this point, that is everything we know about the highly-anticipated skin, and seems like excitement is only continuing to build further.

Once leakers or Epic Games start revealing more details, we’ll update this post.