Game-breaking Fortnite glitch gives players infinite heals - Dexerto

A new item duplication exploit in Fortnite Season 6 is allowing players to create infinite heals to endlessly camp in the storm, and the community believes the glitch could be behind DreamHack’s sudden cancelation of an upcoming tournament.

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 6 has seen its fair share of issues since release. Whether it’s acquiring unlimited currency, using chickens to soar across the map, or having to play the game sideways, the new season has suffered from several unintended glitches.

Another bug is now making the rounds on social media due to its truly game-breaking potential. This new exploit allows players to create infinite heals and camp out in the storm forever — which is so serious that some players believe it led to the cancellation of an official Fortnite tournament.

Fortnite exploit discovered

The exploit first began making the rounds on April 16. In a video shared to his YouTube channel, Fortnite content creator ‘OrangeGuy’ revealed the duplication glitch and laid out exactly how players can use the exploit themselves.

The creator did warn at the beginning of his video that using the exploit outside of private matches could potentially lead to a ban — as Epic classifies exploiting bugs and glitches as cheating — so players should be careful of using the glitch against other live competitors.

In the video, OrangeGuy laid out exactly how to take advantage of this exploit. The process involves having a full inventory, selecting a throwable item (like a Medkit), then throwing it while swapping the item with another that’s already on the ground (at the same time).

With the right timing and some careful execution, a copy of the item held by the player will spawn when the original is thrown. By repeating this process over and over, players can create infinite copies of one or more items, making this exploit truly game-breaking.

Fortnite exploit duplicates any item

The glitch quickly began to spread amongst the community after it was first revealed. In a post on Reddit, one user shared a clip of a player camping in the storm and endlessly duplicating Floppers, using the fish to regain health while standing in the (typically) deadly storm.

While that particular player was duplicating and consuming Floppers to infinitely regain their health, it appears the exploit applies to any throwable item in the game (Medkits, Shield Potions, Chug Jugs, etc).

DreamHack Fortnite delayed

The same day that the exploit was revealed DreamHack announced it was rescheduling the Fortnite Open tournament planned for the weekend of April 17 & 18.

The Fortnite DreamHack Open has been postponed due to “tournament integrity concerns.”

While DreamHack didn’t identify the reason behind the cancellation, the Fortnite community was quick to blame the newly discovered glitch. Swiss pro Duong ‘Kinstaar’ Huynh replied to the tweet with a clip of the exploit, implying that this was the reason behind the cancellation.

Neither of the DreamHack Fortnite or official Competitive Fortnite accounts have provided any additional information on the reason for cancelling the tournament, or confirmation that the duplication glitch is indeed the reason behind the sudden change in plans.

The item duplication exploit certainly seems to be one of the more serious bugs in Season 6. Epic is likely aware of the issue already, and players can hopefully expect a quick fix so they can avoid running into the same troubles Warzone players have been dealing with for months on end.