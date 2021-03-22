Fortnite Deathstroke skin coming soon as part of major Batman crossover - Dexerto

Fortnite leakers have revealed that Deathstroke will be the next DC Comics character to appear in the game, as part of a major new Batman crossover.

Chapter 2, Season 5 of Fortnite featured some of the biggest crossovers in the battle royale’s history, with characters from franchises like Street Fighter, The Mandalorian, Predator, and The Walking Dead coming to The Island.

The newly-launched Season 6 update shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to that trend, as it’s already introduced Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft and Teen Titans hero Rebirth Raven through the Battle Pass.

Now, it looks like another DC Comics character will be coming to The Island, only this time it will be a supervillain: Deathstroke.

Deathstroke skin is coming to Fortnite

Epic Games recently announced a new crossover series called Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point, a series of six comic books that will merge the world of Fortnite and DC Comics and have an impact on what happens in the game.

Each issue will also come with a redeemable code that allows readers to download an exclusive DC-themed skin or cosmetic, such as the new Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit or a Batman Zero Wing glider.

It looks like Deathstroke will be joining them, as prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared the cover of the fourth issue of the comic book series, and it features the villain alongside Catwoman and the caped crusader himself.

ShiinaBR also wrote that Deathstroke is “100% becoming a skin in Season 6” which seems to solidify that the supervillain will indeed appear in the game soon.

That’s not all, as it appears that skins like Deathstroke and Harley Quinn won’t be the only additions to the game as part of the new DC Comics crossover series.

It’s been heavily speculated that a new POI based on the Batcave will arrive in a future mid-season update, with some leakers already sharing the location they believe it will appear on the Fortnite Season 6 map.