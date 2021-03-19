Fortnite exploit gives players unlimited gold bars to spend - Dexerto

A Fortnite player has discovered an interesting way to get a ton of gold bars very quickly after the new Season 6 update. The best part? It’s not a glitch and won’t get you in trouble with Epic Games.

Whether players like it or not, it seems like gold in Fortnite is here to stay, at least until the end of Season 6. The in-game item was introduced to players during Season 5 and it allows fans to interact with AI and get anything from low-tier items like materials to high-tier items like exotic and mythical weapons.

While there have been exploits in the past that allow you to get high amounts of gold very quickly, there’s now a new one with the start of Season 6 and the best part is that it’s not an actual glitch. Instead, it just allows you to use the game to your advantage.

The glitch itself was discovered by Fortnite YouTuber OrangeGuy, who’s known for revealing exploits and glitches in the past. According to him, the process of getting unlimited gold bars is simple and fast (only taking 20 minutes) but it does require you to leave a bunch of games in a short amount of time.

To do the exploit, all you have to do is head over to Slurpy Swamp and find the Slurp Jonesy NPC in the main building. He’ll have two quests available to you. The first is to “Destroy Slurp barrels” which is relatively easy to do as there’s a couple right behind where the AI spawns.

The next quest tasks you with getting to max health and shields. According to OrangeGuy, this can be done quickly by building next to some of the barrels located nearby. Completing both quests will get you 320 gold.

It’s not a secret that if you leave the match, you keep the gold you earned and the quest obviously resets, allowing you to go in, repeat the whole process again and again, until you get yourself to the max amount of gold bars.

While this isn’t a glitch as you aren’t doing anything nefarious, it’s hard to imagine that Epic would like this in any regard due to how quickly you can get gold.

While they more than likely won’t be doling out punishment to players who take advantage of this exploit, it wouldn’t be surprising if they were to either change up the location of Slurp Jonesy within Slurpy Swamp in order to slow the process down, change the quests he gives out, or remove him from the section entirely.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what, if anything, Epic plans to do about this exploit as they have yet to comment on it in any regard. We’ll just have to wait and see.