Crazy Fortnite glitch is flipping player screens sideways - Dexerto

In a pretty bizarre turn of events, an insane Fortnite glitch is flipping player’s screens sideways, and they are not happy.

Fortnite is a world with limitless possibilities. You can do everything from run around as Batman or Harley Quinn to tame Raptors all within the one space.

If you’re felling nostalgic you can even enable split screen mode in Battle Royale’s Duos and Squads modes, but only when you’re connected together on the same console.

What you can’t do, though, is fix this new glitch that is flipping players’ screens horizontally.

Fortnite glitch flips player’s screens

Players have taken to Reddit to highlight a new bug which is causing screens to flip sideways mid-game for not reason.

The post shows one fan going about their Fortnite business before the screen completely flips and locks their, meaning that everything they see is now sideways as opposed to the right way up.

While possibly funny the first time it happens, they show that the glitch seems to follow them throughout a whole host of other games. It’s not so amusing anymore, in fact, it’s just plain annoying.

A glance through the comments proves that this isn’t just happening to this player. Others have encountered the issue too and are demanding a fix.

What’s more troubling, though, is that several comments note that pro players have also been affected, including Thiago ‘K1nG’ Lapp of FaZe Clan Brazil and ‘Snow’ from Falcons Gaming. FaZe Clan even posted a clip on Twitter showing what happened to k1ng.

It’s pretty clear that Epic Games will need to get this fixed as soon as possible, especially if it could affect how pro players scrim and practice.

There’s been no news of fix so far, and the devs have made no reference to sorting the issue. If one does arise, though, we’ll update this article so that you don’t have to spend the last half of your game playing with your head tilted!