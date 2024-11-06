Epic cancels Fortnite tournament as insane bug merges maps together

Due to a Fortnite bug that made multiple maps merged into one island, Epic was forced to call off a Reload tournament.

Despite having an impressive player count and plenty of content updates, Fortnite isn’t without its fair share of bugs. Sometimes, the bugs are pretty harmless, but that doesn’t rule out that they could be entirely game-breaking to the point Epic Games had to call off a tournament.

During the Reload Performance Evaluation, user Takiilmao witnessed a glitched island that merged POIs from different locations. They recorded this phenomenon in a clip and shared it via a post on X.

Article continues after ad

People backing out when the match was about to start was a dead giveaway that something was wrong. When the user opened the map, it showed the supposedly Oasis map that had just been added to Reload.

However, for some reason, other locations that are not supposed to be on the island have also appeared, making the entire place look like a mashup of different maps.

Article continues after ad

For example, the Doggpound and Salty Springs are supposed to be only available in Battle Royale. There were also POIs from the other Reload map overlapping with the other locations.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t just a visual glitch on the mini-map, either. Shortly after hopping on the Battle Bus, we can see that the island looked a lot greener than it’s supposed to be. Seeing this, the user quickly backed out of the match as well.

The user explained that they backed out because they worried the lobby wouldn’t count toward the game and reported that the same thing happened in the next four games. Because of this recurring bug, Epic decided to cancel the rest of the cup.

Article continues after ad

“We’ve canceled the remainder of the Reload Performance Evaluation Cup due to an issue causing multiple maps to be present in a match. Thank you for participating in the Performance Evaluation Cup, which helped identify this issue,” they wrote in an X post.