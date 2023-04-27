Fortnite x Star Wars crossover with Anakin Skywalker skin: Release date, more

Epic Games announced that Anakin Skywalker is coming to Fortnite. Here is everything you need to know about the crossover.

Star Wars fans have plenty to be excited about at the moment. The Mandalorian just wrapped up Season 3, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on April 28. The highly anticipated sequel exceeded expectations, as we labeled it “one of the best Star Wars games ever.”

Fortnite decided to join in on the fun by announcing an Anakin Skywalker skin. The battle royale is no stranger to the beloved franchise, already adding Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Han Solo, and the Mandalorian.

Let’s jump right into what fans can expect with Anakin Skywalker joining a stacked lineup of series icons.

Epic Games didn’t give fans too much insight into what Anakin will look like in Fortnite but did confirm he joins the game on May 2. The devs hinted at adding more Star Wars content by adding “join the experience,” implying that Anakin is just the tip of the iceberg.

Coincidently, National Star Wars Day is on May 4, which could coincide with a larger event for Fortnite. We will provide an update when we learn more about the developer’s content plan.

What will be in the Anakin Skywalker bundle?

The developers did not confirm what will be included in the Anakin Skywalker bundle. However, we can get a general idea based on previous collaborations between Fortnite and Star Wars. It’s likely that the bundle will be available for purchase in the Item Shop.

Here is what we expect the bundle to include.

Anakin Skywalker Outfit

Back Bling (included with the Outfit)

Pickaxe

Glider

Emote

Loading Screen

That’s everything we know about the upcoming Star Wars and Fortnite crossover!

