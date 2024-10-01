Fortnite update 31.30 early patch notes: Fortnitemares teasers, Sleep Mode & more

Fortnite update 31.30 is scheduled to drop imminently, and here are the things that players can expect to be added along with it.

Fortnite is known to drop content updates throughout the season, introducing new skins, quests, NPCs, weapons, and more. In the last update alone, we’ve seen Iron Man return to the Battle Royale island, along with new cosmetics, and LTM.

Now, the upcoming 31.30 update isn’t live in the game yet at the time of writing, but we’ve compiled all the new content that’s expected to arrive along with this.

Here are the early patch notes for 31.30 based on official information and early leaks.

According to Fortnite in a post on X, the downtime for v31.30 will begin on October 1, 2024 at 4 AM ET. It’s worth knowing that the matchmaking will end shortly before this period. Downtimes in the game can take a few hours, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated once it’s running with the new patch live.

Fortnitemares event teasers

We’re approaching an exciting time of the year, as the spooky month is usually associated with Fortnitemares, one of the most anticipated events in-game.

According to well-known leakers, the Fortnitemares event is expected to begin on October 15, 2024. During this time, the island usually gets a darker and spookier makeover to match the theme, and we might even be seeing new collabs with some horror icons as well.

Much like other big events in the game, we might be getting official teasers for the event to build up the hype with this update.

TMNT Fortnite Creative

Fortnite has just teased a clip with “a new dimension” written for Fortnite creators, featuring a TMNT island. So far, we know from a dataminer that soon island creators could be getting their hands on TMNT assets in the game and even access a new island type.

Previously, Fortnite has already collabed with TMNT, even including a mini battle pass and items from the franchise. Though with this new addition, it’ll be possible to play in unique TMNT islands in Creative, opening up more possibilities for those who love playing in custom maps.

Sleep Mode

As confirmed by Fortnite, Sleep Mode is a new feature that’ll be coming in the 31.30 update. The way this works is that your friends or squad will be notified if you’re inactive for 15 minutes. When this happens, Voice Chat and Matchmaking will be canceled, so you won’t accidentally jump in the Battle Royale while you’re away.

Possible Deadpool Fishtick skin

Fortnite teased a Fishpool skin at the beginning of this season in an X post. Seeing how the next season is just about a month away, this skin could be making its way to the game along with the 31.30 update to continue the Marvel-themed season hype. Though this is just a speculation for now.

That’s everything we know so far about what players can expect in the 31.30 update. While you’re here, check out some of the free skins you can get while they’re still available and the best weapons to use in the current chapter.

