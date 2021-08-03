Fortnite update 17.30 early patch notes: Ariana Grande, Grab-Itron, Abduction event

Fortnite update 17.30 is almost here and it’s going to introduce some exciting new content, including the Ariana Grande Rift Tour concert and skin, the new Grab-Itron weapon, the Abduction Event, and more.

Epic Games have been churning out new Fortnite patches in recent weeks. The previous one added a new weapon among other things. It’s a great way to keep things fresh for players now that the game has entered its twilight years.

However, update 17.30 looks like it’s going to be even better than the last. Not only is it expected to finally introduce the Grab-Itron, which players have been dying to get their hands on for quite some time. It’s also going to ramp up alien activity on the island and prepare the game for Ariana Grande’s arrival.

Here’s everything we know so far.

When does Fortnite update v17.30 release?

Epic Games will take the Fortnite servers down in preparation for the v17.30 update at the following times and dates:

10:30 PM PT (August 2)

1:30 AM ET (August 3)

6:30 AM BST (August 3) .

The servers are expected to remain down for approximately 30 minutes but could last up to an hour. Either way, once it’s done, the update will be live.

Get ready to grab the new update we’re pushing. Fortnite v17.30 is scheduled to release on August 3. In preparation for the update, services will be disabled starting at approx. 01:30 AM ET (05:30 UTC). pic.twitter.com/ZDJ07u6jTa — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 2, 2021

Ariana Grande concert

Fortnite leakers revealed that an Ariana Grande concert and skin were going to crash land in the Fortnite universe several weeks ago.

And now that they’ve both the Rift Tour and the accompanying skin have been confirmed, they’re set to take place in the latest update.

The skin will be available at the following times and dates:

5 PM PT (August 4)

8 PM ET (August 4)

1 AM BST (August 5)

The concert will take place two days later on August 6 at 3 PM PDT / 6 PM EDT / 11 PM BST.

Grab-Itron weapon

After being teased and leaked countless times, the Grab-Itron was added to the code in previous updates. It still hasn’t gone live yet, but that’s expected to change in the latest patch.

Much like a traditional gravity gun, the Grab-Itron weapon lets Fortnite players grab enemies and objects and sling them around the map.

The Grabitron that i leaked a while ago is coming this/next week! pic.twitter.com/FJwKQyGSW8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Abduction Event

Fortnite update 17.30 is also going to add an exciting new in-game event, nicknamed the Abduction Event, involving the Mothership.

We don’t know all the details about it yet. However, we do know that Slurpy Swamp is going to be the first POI affected, and two additional ones are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

THE MOTHERSHIP HAS OPENED! The POIs abduction should start after tomorrow's update and we will get the Grabi-tron weapon tomorrow too 👀 (pic via @OrangeGuy_YT) pic.twitter.com/52tGXSqIAI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 2, 2021

And that’s just about everything expected to come in the Fortnite update 17.30.

However, Epic Games is always on the ball when it comes to fixing various issues and bugs, and they’re planning to fix a few this patch, too. Here’s a list of them all.

Fortnite update 17.30 patch notes:

General Issues:

Some Wraps do not display properly on the Show Your Style Set

Radio not playing in vehicles

Unable to perform Last Forever Emote

Battle Royale Issues:

Vehicles driving erratically, caused by player in control being in Prop state

Cosmic Chest timers may remain on screen if a Bounty is poached

Creative Issues