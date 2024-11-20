Fornite devs disable “broken” Ice Spice grenade ability after major player backlash

Fortnite developer Epic Games has disabled Ice Spice’s “broken” chiller grenade ability following major backlash from players.

At this point in Fortnite’s lifecycle, almost any and every celebrity or pop culture figure has entered the game. With hundreds of skins to purchase, such as Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, and more, players can battle it in the most random matchups.

The latest celebrity to join Fortnite, Ice Spice, has been wreaking havoc on players. The singer is an ally who does little to help out and has even been a huge detriment thanks to her “broken” Ice Grenade ability.

Article continues after ad

Across social media, Fortnite players have been sharing clips of Ice Spice spamming chiller grenades to the point where these blasts are hitting then, launching them off platforms, and exposing them to opponents.

Following major backlash, developer Epic Games has disabled Ice Spice’s grenades from the game despite the character only launching into the title four days prior, on November 14, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Epic confirmed via the Fornite Status account that Ice Spice’s chiller grenade has been pulled, at least temporarily.

Article continues after ad

“It’s time to defrost! Due to a gameplay issue affecting Ice Spice’s Chiller Grinder usage, we have disabled them while we work on a fix,” wrote Epic in their November 18 post.

There are many clips online of the rapper throwing her grenades at the feet of her supposed ally players. On detonation, the grenades completely freeze the players’ feet, inhibiting their movement and speed and making it much more difficult to move and control their direction.

Article continues after ad

As such, many Fortnite users have slammed Ice Spice as the “worst ally ever” and even called it the “worst collab” in the game’s history.

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not revealed when Ice Spice’s chiller grenade ability will be added back into the game. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.