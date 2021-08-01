When are Superman & Suicide Squad skins coming to Fortnite? Release date, more

Fortnite fans will soon be able to duke it out as legendary DC heroes and villains. The next batch of comic book content is due to drop soon, starting with The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport.

If you’re pining for another fix of DC comics goodness after seeing The Suicide Squad, you’re in luck. Bloodsport, the formidable assassin who once put Superman in the hospital, will be available soon.

Portrayed by Idris Elba in the latest installment of the DC Extended Universe, this badass skin will definitely please those looking for some action.

If you’re more inclined towards everyone’s favorite boy scout in blue, it looks like there isn’t long left till Superman flies in to save the day.

How to get Bloodsport Fortnite skin

According to actor Idris Elba: “Bloodsport is coming to the island, and he’s playing for keeps!” The hyper-cool hitman is set to be available August 3rd at 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST, via the in-game store.

Judging by past bundle drops, we can assume that he will cost around 1,500 V-Bucks. Like other licensed bundles, Bloodsport will likely include new weapon wraps, emotes, and a glider for stylish transportation.

Recent DC Comics bundles have included Harley Quinn, The Dark Knight era Batman, Deathstroke, and Aquaman. Most of these aren’t currently available but have been known to re-appear in the in-game store from time to time. Keep an eye out for them in the future.

Consider this your notice Superman 😈 Bloodsport is coming to the Fortnite Item Shop on August 3, 2021 at 8PM ET! Don't forget to follow @idriselba @JamesGunn 👀 pic.twitter.com/hEIBnDg5Yh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2021

How to get Superman skin in Fortnite

Arguably the most iconic superhero ever created, Superman has been teased to be flying into the island for quite some time. First revealed during the Season 7: Chapter 2 trailer, the Man of Steel is an amazing character for Epic Games to acquire. Despite the disappointment of not being available immediately, the wait for Superman has been palpable. Luckily, it seems like the wait will soon be over.

Luckily, it seems as if the wait will soon be over, given his rivals are coming. No time has been specified as of yet, but we’d wager he will be unlockable in the same fashion as Bloodsport. Players have already managed to reveal some of Superman’s bundle features, which notably includes the historic regeneration suit from the Death of Superman storyline.

Seen recently in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the black iteration of Kal-El’s Kryptonian suit aided in buffing his powers after returning from the dead.

This version looks brilliant and we’re itching to hopefully fly around the island soon.

After all, it’s for truth and justice.