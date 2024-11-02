Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Patch notes: Ice Spice, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Juice Wrld

Fortnite’s massive 32.00 update went live on November 2, delivering nostalgia by the truckload with returning weapons, items, and maps from previous seasons.

Most notably, the Chapter 2 map is back, though to keep gameplay feeling fresh, there are several brand-new POIs and weapons, themed after the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice.

Likewise, Epic expanded players’ customization options with the introduction of Kicks, a cosmetic slot for your avatar’s feet.

Read on for all the new Chapter 2 Remix season patch note details.

Downtime for Fortnite’s 32.00 update started at 2 AM ET on November 2 and has now concluded, with servers now back online.

Chapter 2 map return

The Chapter 2 map is back. Different locales will enter the scene each week as the featured artists make their debuts.

Snoop Dogg & The Doggpound

The Agency compound is now The Doggpound, the new headquarters and home base for Snoop’s enterprise. The Doggfather will gift you Snoop’s Drum Gun Mythic if you can defeat him, and will join you as an ally!

This OG’s also the Icon for Fortnite Festival Season 6! You’ll be able to unlock his LBC ‘93 Dogg Outfit by picking up the Music Pass, and you’ll find the Snoop Dogg Outfit in the Shop.

Meowdas at the Yacht & TNTina at the Oil Rig

Pay a visit to The Yacht and take out Meowdas to get the Peow Peow Rifle. TNTina will drop the Ka-Boom Bow if you can eliminate her, too.

Spaghetti Grotto & Eminem

Eminem is reaching into his bag of tricks to make a restaurant appear, Mom’s Spaghetti, in the Grotto cave… an area known for its window shoppers and convenient location.

Showed up to Spaghetti Grotto without a reservation? If you can defeat Eminem, he’ll join your cause and bestow you with his Mythic RG Minigun — a lyrical minigun with a rapid-fire flow.

It’s only natural to be inspired after watching Slim in action. Pick up the new Rap Boy Reloaded Outfit when it hits the Shop in Week 2.

Ice Isle & Ice Spice

Ice Spice has dibs on Shark Island, now dubbed Ice Isle. Ice Isle will be a neon-lit, Y2K-dripped abandoned shopping mall with an ominous aura. Defeat Ice to add her to your team and get Ice Spice’s Grappler and Ice Spice’s Rifle Mythics.

The Ice Spice Outfit and Rap Princess Ice Spice Outfit, both featuring Benny The Jeweler’s princess necklace, will be in the Shop starting in Week 3.

Remix: The Finale

Chapter 2 Remix is ending on a special note — catch the Remix: The Finale live event on November 30 at 2 PM ET. To honor Juice’s legacy and love for Fortnite, all players who log in between 1 AM ET on November 30 and 1 AM ET on December 1 will receive the cel-shaded Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit.

Motorboats, Choppas & ’66 Cadillac Deville

Commandeer Chapter 2’s Motorboats starting now and take to the skies when Choppas come back later in the Season. You’ll find the iconic 1966 Cadillac DeVille around the map all season long — it has hydraulics, bounces to music, and can jump in the air.

The Snoop Dogg | Cadillac Bundle includes the 1966 Snoop Cadillac DeVille Car Body, three Snoop-themed decals, and Snoop Dogg White Wall Wheels and will be available in the Fortnite shop all season.

Returning items from the vault

The vault is open, with returning weapons and items getting added to the loot pool every week, Some of the unvaulted items each week will remain for that week, be available for more than one week, or stay for the rest of the Season. Here’s some of what you can expect:

Dual Pistols

Tactical Shotgun

Pump Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Suppressed SMG

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Grenade Launcher

Remote Explosives

Grenades

Clingers

Stink Bomb

Mythic Goldfish

Bandage Bazooka

Boogie Bomb

Kicks

The Island isn’t the only thing to be remixed and reimagined. Kicks (a.k.a. shoes) are a new type of cosmetic included as part of the Remix Pass and dropping in the shop on November 12.

Kicks will be compatible with over 500 of the most popular Fortnite Outfits to start, with more than 95% of Outfits compatible by Spring of next year.

Remix Pass

In addition to Kicks, the Remix Pass (950 V-Bucks) comes to Fortnite with over 70 new in-game rewards. A shorter Battle Pass than usual, you can unlock all the Pass rewards in just four weeks.

Here are the new Outfits in the Pass:

Chaos Director (unlocked right away!): Chaos reigns.

1-Ball: Sink all the right shots.

Undercover Skye: She’s got the Guff stuff.

Meowdas: One classy cat.

Dynamo TNTina: Strike a match and light the fuse.

Locker Improvements

The v32.00 update (when Chapter 2 Remix goes live) includes improvements to the Locker. Character, Emote, Lobby, Music, Wraps, and Vehicle selections can all be consolidated into a single Saved Loadout you can take into different Fortnite experiences.

Other improvements & Fixes

Controller players can now set a scoped multiplier for aim sensitivity while aiming down sight with scoped weapons.

Fixed a bug where Left and Right Stick Dead Zones for PlayStation controllers were not registering when set below 12%.

Human-like Aim Assist has been enabled for hitscan weapons across all game modes.

Aim assist on controller has been adjusted to be somewhat stronger.

That’s a wrap on the Chapter 2 Remix patch notes but there’s more to come, including an upcoming Kicks x Nike Jordan collab and a new mode for solo players.