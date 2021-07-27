Fortnite update 17.21 early patch notes: Grab-itron, Rift Zones, Ariana Grande, more

Epic Games have got some exciting content in store for Fortnite update 17.21, including a new Grab-itron weapon, the return of Rift Zones with an alien-themed twist, and more. Here are all the details.

Fortnite update 17.20 introduced some new features, like the Bugha Late Game Bundle, Preferred Item Slots, and more. It was a bit of a letdown to fans who expected a little more. Fortunately, they’re about to get everything they wanted and more in update 17.21.

The latest patch will finally add the Grab-itron to the game, which players have been dying to get their hands on. But it’s got some other surprising additions, including Rift Zones, an Ariana Grande concert and skin, and more.

When is Fortnite update 17.21 releasing?

Fortnite update 17.21 is set to release on Tuesday, July 27. The servers will be taken down around 12:30 PT / 3:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM BST, and after a bit of downtime, the update will be available to download shortly after.

Take up the power… of science! Fortnite v17.21 is scheduled for release on July 27. In preparation for the update, services will be disabled starting at approx. 03:30 AM ET (07:30 UTC). pic.twitter.com/MKAeasjDQL — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 26, 2021

Grab-itron

Fortnite players saw a glimpse of the Grab-itron gun in the opening cinematic of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. It’s a type of Gravity Gun that lets players “grab things and throw them at other things,” much like a tractor beam in a spaceship.

According to data miners, it appeared in the game’s code following update 17.20. However, it hasn’t been added to the game yet. Fortunately, that’s expected to change in 17.21, which means players won’t have to wait much longer.

The GRAB-ITRON weapon should be enabled the next update (17.21) next Tuesday, it's planned to spawn in these places (could change): – Supply Drops

– Floor & Chests Loot

– Abductors Floor & Chest Loot

– Mothership Epic & Legendary Chests pic.twitter.com/v9V5PgM8yk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 22, 2021

Rift Zones

According to a recent leak, Epic Games are going to re-introduce Rift Zones back into the game. However, they will have a fresh twist and reportedly work a little differently from how they did in previous Fortnite seasons.

Not only are they going to be created by the Mothership, but they’re also going to include everything from Low Gravity and Prop Disguise to Rift/Teleport and Ice Slides.

HYPEX also claimed they’re not going to appear all at once and will instead appear in the order he listed as Epic Games slow-rolls the re-release.

I have no idea where or how these will appear, all i know is that they appear in THAT order and not all at once.. I'll let y'all know later! Remember that this COULD change due to the 17.21 update next week. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2021

Ariana Grande

Rumors have been floating around that an Ariana Grande skin and concert will be coming to the game soon, and it could happen in update 17.21. The anonymous leaker has been right about other things in the past, including the LeBron James skin. So, there’s every reason to believe they could be right again.

Plus, considering Fortnite has already hosted hugely successful concerts from Travis Scott and Marshmello, it’s only a matter of time before a superstar like Ariana Grande makes a splash. And what better time than in the latest update?

Inflate-A-Bull re-enabled in competitive

The Inflate-A-Bull was disabled in competitive playlists due to a major bug that turned players invisible for the remainder of the match after interacting with it.

However, Epic Games seem to have fixed the issue and confirmed it’s going to be re-enabled in Fortnite update 17.21.

And that’s just about everything we know about Fortnite update 17.21 in the lead-up to its release. It’s a relatively minor patch in the grand scheme of things. However, it’s set to shake things up and help keep the game fresh.

Of course, more leaks are expected to spill out as the release draws closer. So, as always, we’ll update this article with more information once it’s available.