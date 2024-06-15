How to complete the secret Metallica quest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

There’s a hidden Metallica quest in Fortnite that grants you XP if you manage to find it. Read on to find out more about the Metallica memorial easter egg location.

After several leaks and teasers, the Fortnite x Metallica collab has finally landed in Chapter 5, Season 3. Headlining the fourth season of Fortnite Festival, the Metallica collab has brought new cosmetics, rewards, and plenty of XP for those willing to complete all the challenges.

That said, many players may not be aware that there’s a hidden Easter egg that pays tribute to one of Metallica’s past members.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Metallica memorial easter egg in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite Metallica Cliff Burton memorial Easter egg location

epic games The secret Metallica quest involves finding a hidden easter egg in Fortnite’s floating island.

The Cliff Burton memorial easter egg can be found in an underground tunnel area within the loot island in Fortnite. To get to this location, you’ll need to survive a few circles among anything else, as the loot island doesn’t spawn until later in the game.

Article continues after ad

The loot island, also known as the floating island, is generally hard to miss once it spawns. You’ll be notified thanks to an icon on your map indicating the island’s location. Usually, there’s a Rift nearby the area that can help you land on top.

All you need to do is follow the marker on your map to find it. Once you’ve made it to the island, look for a cave-like area underneath the stage. You’re in the right place if you see a bright “Gutbombs Tasteland” sign.

Article continues after ad

Simply follow the path inside the tunnel until you reach a wall displaying “Cliff ‘Em All” graffiti surrounded by furniture and speakers.

If this is your first time here, you’ll be automatically notified that you’ve completed the secret quest and earned 10,000 XP. This Fortnite easter egg is a tribute to Metallica’s ex-bassist, Cliff Burton, who died in a tour bus accident in 1986.