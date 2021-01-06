How to signal the Coral Buddies in Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenge

Fortnite Season 5 is into Week 6 now, meaning we’ve got a whole new set of challenges to get through. Here’s how you can quickly signal the Coral Buddies for some free XP.

As with each passing week in Fortnite, new challenges means new XP to earn. They’re often the best way to grind through your Battle Pass, providing far more experience than anything else in the game.

With eight tasks to get through this week, most are fairly straightforward. Deal some damage, destroy some vehicles, and catch some fish. You should be able to knock most of these out fairly quickly with our weekly guide.

Though one particular challenge stands out from the rest. ‘Signal the Coral Buddies’ is something entirely new. What does it mean? Where do you need to go? Well, we’ve got the answers so you can tick this one off in no time.

First up, you’re going to want to drop into a typically quiet location. The Coral Castle POI is where this weekly challenge is located, so expect it to be far busier than usual for the next few days.

Once you’ve landed safely, there’s no need to worry about looting and getting equipment. All you need to do to complete this task is interact with some objects nearby,

Heading towards an elevated hut on the northern side of the area will lead you to six bright red Conch shells. Surprisingly enough, you can engage with these shells with the press of a button.

Interacting with all six from left to right should signal the Coral Buddies and complete the challenge. Though there might be a unique order to tap them in once the objective goes live. We’ll be sure to update this guide if that’s the case.

So there you have it. In just a few minutes you can quickly drop into a match, engage with the Conch shells, and have a good chunk of XP added to your account.

Every other challenge can be knocked out fairly quickly this week. So be sure to get them all done if you’re looking to max out your Battle Pass in Season 5.