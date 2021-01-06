 How to signal the Coral Buddies in Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenge
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 challenge guide: How to signal the Coral Buddies

Published: 6/Jan/2021 2:35

by Brad Norton
Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 is into Week 6 now, meaning we’ve got a whole new set of challenges to get through. Here’s how you can quickly signal the Coral Buddies for some free XP.

As with each passing week in Fortnite, new challenges means new XP to earn. They’re often the best way to grind through your Battle Pass, providing far more experience than anything else in the game.

With eight tasks to get through this week, most are fairly straightforward. Deal some damage, destroy some vehicles, and catch some fish. You should be able to knock most of these out fairly quickly with our weekly guide.

Though one particular challenge stands out from the rest. ‘Signal the Coral Buddies’ is something entirely new. What does it mean? Where do you need to go? Well, we’ve got the answers so you can tick this one off in no time.

Fortnite Season 5 map
Epic Games
Here’s the exact location where you can signal the Coral Buddies in Fortnite Season 5.

First up, you’re going to want to drop into a typically quiet location. The Coral Castle POI is where this weekly challenge is located, so expect it to be far busier than usual for the next few days.

Once you’ve landed safely, there’s no need to worry about looting and getting equipment. All you need to do to complete this task is interact with some objects nearby,

Heading towards an elevated hut on the northern side of the area will lead you to six bright red Conch shells. Surprisingly enough, you can engage with these shells with the press of a button.

Interacting with all six from left to right should signal the Coral Buddies and complete the challenge. Though there might be a unique order to tap them in once the objective goes live. We’ll be sure to update this guide if that’s the case.

Fortnite Conch location
Epic Games
There will be six Conch shells for you to interact with when you arrive.

So there you have it. In just a few minutes you can quickly drop into a match, engage with the Conch shells, and have a good chunk of XP added to your account.

Every other challenge can be knocked out fairly quickly this week. So be sure to get them all done if you’re looking to max out your Battle Pass in Season 5.

Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 challenges

Published: 5/Jan/2021 12:17

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 6 Challenges guide
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Another week of Fortnite Season 5 action means another set of challenges for players to complete. Here’s how to complete the game’s Week 6 quests, with handy location details you will need along the way. 

Fortnite fans both casual and hardcore will know the importance of completing challenges and quests. Not only do they give you a sense of achievement in the game, but they also unlock XP – and sometimes rare cosmetics or wraps.

If you’re looking to progress to the next tier of the Battle Pass, or there’s a specific skin you want to get your hands on in the Battle Pass, completing the weekly challenges is one of the fastest ways to get there.

Fornite Season 5 Characters
Epic Games
Completing weekly challenges will help you progress through the Battle Pass and unlock these skins.

Week 6 of Season 5 brings with it a fresh batch of quests for players to complete, and while some of them are everyday tasks you’ll likely complete without even trying, others will require a little more dedication.

Unlike last week’s gnome-inspired challenges, this week the focus is on fishing, with players needing to catch fish, blow up fish, and destroy various fishing-related items. We hope you like fishing!

Fortnite Season 5 Week 6 Challenges

There are a total of seven regular challenges and one legendary challenge to complete this week, which you can see in the list below:

  • Blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond (3)
  • Destroy Motorboats (3)
  • Blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks (3)
  • Catch Fish (7)
  • Signal the Coral Buddies (1)
  • Destroy Boats (7)
  • Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels (7)
  • Get Headshots (20, 40, 60, 80, 100)

Let’s start with the easy ones first: Catching fish, destroying fishing rod barrels, and destroying boats. You should be able to chip away at all three of these challenges in the same area. Simply visit large bodies of water, like the island just north of Misty Meadows.

Blowing up fishing holes will require you to visit six different locations: Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, Flopper Pond, Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and Steamy Stacks. Throw grenades into the randomly-spawned fishing holes or use the missile feature on a motorboat.

Fortnite Fishing at Misty MeadowsFishing plays a big part in Fortnite’s Week 6 challenges.

The Coral Buddies will make a return this week, although we’re not sure what ‘signaling’ them means right now. Players could be making a trip to the lighthouse, perhaps? We’ll have step-by-step instructions ready to go right here once the challenge goes live.

Finally, the legendary challenge will prove difficult for those who don’t have a steady hand; you’ll need to get a grand total of 100 headshots. There are XP rewards for every 20 headshots achieved, though, so even if you don’t complete it fully, you’ll still get something along the way.

We’ll have guides to complete these challenges once they go live in Fortnite, so make sure you check back then.