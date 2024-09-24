Fortnite Ranked Reload: All quests, rewards & rank format

Fortnite’s Ranked Reload mode is finally upon us, and there are quests to complete, rewards to earn, and ranks to climb.

Alongside the introduction of Ranked Reload, Fortnite fans have access to the 7th Birthday event, as well as the return of the beloved Siphon Trials.

Epic Games has also released a free Felina skin which is earnable by gaining levels in any Ranked mode. If you’re going to try and get this skin, you should know about all the quests and rewards for Ranked Reload, as well as how the rank format works.

Are there quests for Fortnite Ranked Reload?

Unfortunately, there are currently no Ranked Reload-specific quests. Players can still access Reload quests, which simply require you to complete 12 Reload Daily quests for 20,000 XP.

Otherwise, any Ranked quests will count when playing in Ranked Reload mode.

Coincidentally, there are new quests to help players earn the Felina Ranked skin, but it seems many players are getting a bug where these quests don’t appear. Epic is currently working on fixing this issue.

Ranked Reload ranking format

The rank format for Ranked Reload works the same way it does in any other Fortnite Ranked game mode. You have the main eight rank tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion, and Unreal. Here’s how each rank is broken down:

Bronze Bronze I Bronze II Bronze III

Silver Silver I Silver II Silver III

Gold Gold I Gold II Gold III

Platinum Platinum I Platinum II Platinum III

Diamond Diamond I Diamond II Diamond III

Elite

Champion

Unreal

To rank up in Ranked Reload, you’ll want to make sure you enter the Ranked Reload game mode, and you have Ranked set to “On”. Once you do that, you’ll be able to see your current rank in the bottom-right corner of your screen, alongside your progress bar.

Your team rank is determined by the highest-ranked player on your team. This means that you’ll be matched against similarly-ranked teams according to the player on your team with the highest rank.

Players should also take note of these different rules that only apply to Ranked Reload:

Eliminations of full enemy teams will award extra Ranked progression.

Repeated eliminations of the same player(s) by the same team will award significantly reduced progression after the second elimination.

Currently, we don’t yet know when the first Ranked period for Reload will end, but once the new period begins, everyone’s Reload rank will reset. Luckily, your next rank will depend on the rank you finished with in the previous period, as well as your current performance.

To receive your new rank in a Ranked Reload match, you simply have to play one match in either Duos or Squads. You also have a choice of Battle Royale or Zero Build modes.

With that out of the way, you can now jump into Ranked Reload with ease. Make sure you check out our other guides on where to find the Fortnite Birthday Presents, as well as all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons.