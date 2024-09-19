Fortnite’s Day of Doom LTM rewards are just not good enough

After seeing the rewards for the latest limited-time mode in Fortnite, it’s been made apparent that these rewards just aren’t worth earning. This is especially true when you look at the last time Fortnite gave out some limited-edition Marvel cosmetics.

Fortnite’s patch 31.20 introduced players to features such as new Iron Man mythics, an Iron Man Mark 45 skin, as well as a fresh LTM called Day of Doom.

It’s heroes against villains, and you’re either on the side of the Avengers or Doom’s army, both fighting to take the most artifacts to win. The only issue with this LTM is the rewards for completing the Day of Doom quests.

While you’ll get 120,000 XP for finishing the quests, you can also earn a Nanamantium Fury loading screen. This may be a decent reward in the eyes of some, but it’s just not enough when looking back at some of Fortnite’s older Marvel LTM rewards.

Dexerto/Epic Games

Five years ago in Season 8, another Marvel LTM called Endgame was available with challenges to complete, which could earn you Banners, Sprays, and even an Avengers Quinjet glider.

Such a set of rewards, especially the unique glider, was a lot more enticing to earn. Five years later the reward of a mere loading screen doesn’t cut it. There are enough paid cosmetics here to entice players to spend, dishing out rewards that feel worth earning should be a priority.

It’s clear that Epic knows how to make good cosmetics, but the years have seen them being more and more reserved with what can be earned while putting more and more of their effort into what can be paid for.

This is a shared sentiment amongst other Fortnite fans as well. When comparing the two reward pools, many players have expressed their disappointment at the lack of care given to these LTM quest prizes.

Some criticisms have noted how the Avengers Quinjet was still one of the best Marvel-themed gliders in the Battle Royale, while others were unimpressed by the design of the loading screen.

Anyone who looked at the Nanamantium Fury loading screen could easily confuse it with something from the Battle Pass since it bears no similarities to anything in the Day of Doom event itself. There’s room for Epic to do better here, and it’s no surprise that players are trying to hold them accountable.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the only issue with the Day of Doom LTM, as Epic Games issued quick balance changes to the mode to make it easier for the Avengers to fight back and win games.