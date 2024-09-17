All Fortnite Day of Doom LTM quests & rewards

The latest Fortnite LTM Day of Doom is upon us, and there are plenty of quests to complete for special rewards.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4’s update 31.20 introduced players to an Iron Man Mark 45 skin, as well as the Stark Industries Energy Rifle. Apart from the normal Battle Royale mode, a new limited-time mode called Day of Doom is also available.

You either play as the Marvel heroes or as Doom’s henchmen in this game mode, all in a fight to secure more Artifacts than the other team. You’ll also be able to complete quests during this LTM that grant you rewards, so let’s dive into all of them.

All Day of Doom quests & rewards in Fortnite

Whether you’re playing as the Avengers, or you’re a part of Doom’s army, there are plenty of challenges to complete with objectives that can reward you nicely.

The questline will last for just over two weeks and by completing Day of Doom Quests, you can claim a free Nanamantium Fury Loading Screen and a total of 120,000 XP.

Stop Doctor Doom from collecting all six Arcane Artifacts (1): 20,000 XP

(1): 20,000 XP Damage opponents with Hero Items (1,500): 20,000 XP

(1,500): 20,000 XP Use Chug Splash or Slap Splash on allies (10): 20,000 XP

(10): 20,000 XP Help Doctor Doom collect all six Arcane Artifacts (1): 20,000 XP

(1): 20,000 XP Damage opponents with Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets (1,500): 20,000 XP

(1,500): 20,000 XP Hit players with Shockwave Grenades (20): 20,000 XP

Weirdly, there are only six Day of Doom quests available, despite the fact that you need to complete eight to get the loading screen. Perhaps more quests will be added later on, but for now, you can only complete these six.

Three of them are only for playing on the hero team, and the last three are for Doom’s team. You’ll have to play the game mode multiple times to get the chance to play on both sides if you want to eventually unlock the loading screen.

Otherwise, feel free to check out other quest guides such as the LEGO Fortnite Lost Isles challenges. You should also know where to find all Stark Mobile Armories in the Absolute Doom event.