Fortnite players criticize pro for missing match after his dog died

Fortnite pro player Calc has drawn criticism following his comments about fellow pro Reducs missing a match over the death of his pet dog.

Reducs is an 16-year-old up-and-coming Fortnite player and Twitch streamer. Sadly, Reducs got some bad news on October 28 when he found out his dog, who he’s had his entire left, had to be put down.

The timing was also bad for the young Fortnite player, who had been practicing hard for an upcoming Fortnite Championship Series tournament.

Fortnite pro misses match after dog passes away

In a tweet detailing what happened, he said: “Putting my dog down at 5:30 , losing my dog that I’ve had my whole life and I am missing heats , which I’ve been hard grinding for ggs go next :/”

Putting my dog down at 5:30 , losing my dog that I’ve had my whole life and I am missing heats , which I’ve been hard grinding for ggs go next :/ — Reducs (@Reducss) October 28, 2021

The drama around the tweet was sparked when fellow Fortnite-pro Calc replied to Reducs post about missing the event and said, “I just don’t understand why you have to miss heats for this.”

The since-deleted tweet was screenshotted and shared by Jake Lucky who summarized the drama.

The latest in Fortnite drama is a pro missing FNCS heats as unfortunately his dog has passed, and pros debating whether or not that’s a good enough excuse to miss… some things never change pic.twitter.com/OdsfuV4cge — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 28, 2021

Calc blasted for “edgy tweets”

100 Thieves co-owner Jack “CouRage” Dunlop replied with some criticisms of Calc saying: “I’ve had Calc blocked for years at this point. I know he is young but he has some of the worst tweets of anyone in any gaming community I’ve ever seen. Just block and move on.”

I’ve had Calc blocked for years at this point. I know he is young but he has some of the worst tweets of anyone in any gaming community I’ve ever seen. Just block and move on. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) October 28, 2021

CouRage also added that, “It’s a shame” that Calc said what he said about Reducs, and noted: “He’s obviously really talented but when he is old he will look back on life and be filled with regret that edgy tweets and a s**tty sense of humor stopped him from earning much more money and being part of better organizations.”