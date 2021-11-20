When is The Matrix X Fortnite crossover? Skin leaks, release date & more

Leaks are hinting towards a set of Matrix-inspired skins arriving in Fornite with the release of The Matrix: Resurrections coming in December. Here’s everything we know.

In recent times we’ve seen a slew of unexpected crossovers in Fortnite, with the likes of Jinx from League of Legends, and popular anime character Naruto both arriving at the battle-royale island.

Next up, leaks are suggesting that Epic Games will be working with Warner Bros to bring a set of Matrix-inspired skins to the island ahead of the release of The Matrix: Resurrections.

Here’s everything we currently know about the potential Fortnite x Matrix crossover.

Fortnite & Matrix skin release date

According to notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, his sources have told him that a Fortnite x Matrix collab is planned for the second half of December. The collab will supposedly include skins for two main characters Neo and Trinity.

With the release of The Matrix: Resurrections set for December 22, we should expect the Fortnite and Matrix collab to be released close to the same time.

We can’t guarantee any release date for the Fortnite and Matrix collaboration. However, it would be safe to assume that the skins will be released on the same day as the movie on December 22.

According to the same sources: A Fortnite x Matrix collab (Neo & Trinity) is planned for the second half of December. pic.twitter.com/VdEkgTwyGg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 18, 2021

What would be in a Fortnite & Matrix collab?

Like previous collaborations, we should expect a skin bundle that will cost 2,000 V-Bucks in the Item Shop. In past Fortnite crossovers, we’ve seen two skins, two backblings, and a loading screen included in the bundle.

A Gear Bundle may also be included, which would likely include two Pickaxes and an emote. If an emote is included, it would be a surprise if it isn’t a recreation of the iconic “bullet dodge” move we see at a pivotal point in the first movie.

Fortnite & Matrix collab leaks

Earlier in 2021, YouTube star Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken was sent a package from Epic Games that hinted towards crossover skins that were coming to the game in the future. Included was a list of words, which could be interpreted as clues for what was the come.

The list had words that could be related to the Terminator, the Mandolorian, and many more which have since been released in Fortnite. But, among the list was the word “Candy” which could be interpreted as the red and blue pill we see in The Matrix.

The bizarre collaborations we’ve seen in the past go to show that nothing is off the cards for Epic Games. The Matrix and Fortnite skins will be a crossover that fans will want to get their hands on.

If anything changes regarding this crossover, we’ll be sure to update this article with more.