Fortnite gets huge League of Legends crossover ahead of Arcane TV release

A crossover between two titans in the gaming industry, Fortnite and League of Legends, is coming to celebrate the release of Riot Games’ new animated series, Arcane. League champion Jinx will be dropping onto the Island as a new skin in Fortnite.

Epic Games have been spoiling Fortnite players with one impressive crossover after the other throughout Chapter 2 Season 8.

The much-anticipated Naruto crossover was expected to be the next one in line. However, leakers have discovered something equally impressive is on the cards: Fortnite will be crossing paths with League of Legends.

The crossover perfectly coincides with the launch of Riot Games’ new animated series, Arcane, featuring one of the show’s main characters in Jinx.

Jinx joins Fortnite in massive League of Legends crossover

ShiinaBR shared a first look at Jinx’s Fortnite skin on Twitter ahead of her early November release.

“Next week, Jinx from League of Legends will join the Island, in celebration of Riot Games’ new show ‘Arcane’,” they said.

Fans who dabble in both games are excited. The post has already drawn more than 5,000 likes, and it’s now going viral.

Jinx was the lucky champion to receive a skin this time around. However, if the crossover proves to be successful, many others could follow.

Fortnite isn’t the only game getting new skins to celebrate the release of the show. Of course, League of Legends is getting some updated cosmetics based on the show too.

When is the Fortnite x League of Legends crossover releasing?

The exact release date of Jinx’s League of Legends crossover skin in Fortnite hasn’t been revealed.

However, Arcane will premiere on Netflix on November 6, so you can expect it around then.