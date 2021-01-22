How to unlock Terminator T-800 and Sarah Connor skins in Fortnite - Dexerto

The Fortnite Season 5 crossovers keep on coming. It’s been one hell of a ride so far, and it’s continuing with two iconic Terminator characters, T-800 and Sarah Connor, launching off the Battle Bus. Here’s how you can pick them up.

When will the crossovers end in Fortnite? Well, at this rate, maybe not even when Season 5 does.

Epic has really turned up the ante by working with a bunch of different franchises and dropping them on the island. From God of War to Star Wars to The Walking Dead, if you can think of a pop-culture franchise, it’s probably in Fortnite.

Now, Terminator can add itself to that list. You can now drop out of the Battle Bus as either T-800 or Sarah Connor. You can even live the movies out yourself, trying to chase Connor as a T-800, or save Earth.

A machine that will never stop. Sarah Connor and the T-800 are the newest Hunters to arrive on the Island. Grab them in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/l02H66LjTZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 22, 2021

Terminator T-800 and Sarah Connor Fornite skins cost

There’s nothing special you have to do to get the Fortnite x Terminator crossover skins. All you need is a little bit of cash to splash.

You can pick up each of the skins individually for 1,800 (Sarah Connor) or 1,500 (T-800) V-Bucks respectively in the Item Shop. However, if you want the whole bundle, it’ll set you back 2,800 ⁠— but it comes with some great savings if you do so!

Future War Bundle: 2,800 V-Bucks

Sarah Connor: 1,800 V-Bucks

T-800: 1,500 V-Bucks

Techno-Grip Axe: 800 V-Bucks

Cyberdyne Salute: 300 V-Bucks

All Fortnite x Terminator Items pic.twitter.com/NozcQFM8SS — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 22, 2021

You will also get the exclusive T-800 Endoskeleton Arm and HK Skynet Uplink backblings, as well as the Combat Knife pickaxe if you buy the Future War Bundle, so it’s definitely the best value for money out of the bunch.

It’s unclear when the crossover skins will depart the Item Shop, so get in quick. They may never “be back.”