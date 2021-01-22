 How to unlock Terminator T-800 and Sarah Connor skins in Fortnite - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

How to unlock Terminator T-800 and Sarah Connor skins in Fortnite

Published: 22/Jan/2021 2:31 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 2:55

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Sarah Connor and T-800 Terminator skins
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

The Fortnite Season 5 crossovers keep on coming. It’s been one hell of a ride so far, and it’s continuing with two iconic Terminator characters, T-800 and Sarah Connor, launching off the Battle Bus. Here’s how you can pick them up.

When will the crossovers end in Fortnite? Well, at this rate, maybe not even when Season 5 does.

Epic has really turned up the ante by working with a bunch of different franchises and dropping them on the island. From God of War to Star Wars to The Walking Dead, if you can think of a pop-culture franchise, it’s probably in Fortnite.

Now, Terminator can add itself to that list. You can now drop out of the Battle Bus as either T-800 or Sarah Connor. You can even live the movies out yourself, trying to chase Connor as a T-800, or save Earth.

Terminator T-800 and Sarah Connor Fornite skins cost

There’s nothing special you have to do to get the Fortnite x Terminator crossover skins. All you need is a little bit of cash to splash.

You can pick up each of the skins individually for 1,800 (Sarah Connor) or 1,500 (T-800) V-Bucks respectively in the Item Shop. However, if you want the whole bundle, it’ll set you back 2,800 ⁠— but it comes with some great savings if you do so!

  • Future War Bundle: 2,800 V-Bucks
  • Sarah Connor: 1,800 V-Bucks
  • T-800: 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Techno-Grip Axe: 800 V-Bucks
  • Cyberdyne Salute: 300 V-Bucks

You will also get the exclusive T-800 Endoskeleton Arm and HK Skynet Uplink backblings, as well as the Combat Knife pickaxe if you buy the Future War Bundle, so it’s definitely the best value for money out of the bunch.

It’s unclear when the crossover skins will depart the Item Shop, so get in quick. They may never “be back.”

Fortnite

Fortnite Week 8 challenge: How to blow up a gas pump

Published: 21/Jan/2021 10:53

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Gas Pumps
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

One of Fortnite Season 5’s Week 8 challenges will require you to find and blow up a gas pump. Here’s how and where to do it, with a handy location map to help.

As with any new week of Fortnite action, there’s a brand new set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Ticking them off will help you earn that all-important XP to level up your Battle Pass and earn some sweet cosmetics.

This week, the focus is on farming, with three challenges that require you to visit specific locations to complete farming-related activities, including destroying tomato produce boxes and delivering a truck to Sunflower’s Farm.

But there’s also a random challenge that asks you to blow up a gas pump. We’re not sure why anyone would want to do that under normal circumstances, so we’re here to tell you exactly how – and where – to do it.

How to destroy gas pumps in Fortnite

Fortnite Gas Pumps
Epic Games
You can blow up a gas pump with a weapon or a car in Fortnite.

Once you’ve found a gas station with at least one gas pump still standing out the front, you’ll need to destroy it. There are several ways you can do this, so pick your favorite and get to it.

The simplest way of doing this is to shoot the gas pump with a weapon. Eventually, after dealing enough damage, it will explode. Make sure there’s enough distance between you so you don’t receive any damage.

Here’s how to complete the ‘Blow up a gas pump’ Fortnite challenge:

  1. Exit the Battle Bus and land near a gas station.
  2. Find a weapon nearby.
  3. Put a bit of distance between yourself and the gas pump so you don’t get damaged.
  4. Shoot the gas pump out the front of the station until it explodes.
  5. Success! You’ll earn 20,000 XP if done correctly.

Another method is to drive a vehicle into the gas pump. If you’re lucky, it should explode immediately. Gas stations usually have cars nearby, so this is probably the fastest way to complete the challenge.

Where to find gas pumps in Fortnite

Fortnite Gas Station Map
Epic Games
Gas pump station locations in Fortnite Season 5.

There are several gas pumps to be found across The Island in Fortnite, so it shouldn’t take you too long to complete this mission as long as you know where to look.

Fortunately, we’ve marked the handy map above with the locations of several gas stations you can visit that have gas pumps out the front. You’ll only need to do this once, so pick your favorite place and head there.

As with any other weekly challenge, there will probably be several players trying to complete these quests alongside you. Fortunately, as there are many locations you could visit for this challenge, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

Still, it’s probably best to land directly outside a gas station after leaving the Battle Bus, and then destroy the gas pump before your opponents can.

If you’re looking to earn more XP to complete your Battle Pass before Season 5 comes to a close on March 16, 2021, make sure you check out our complete guide to the Week 8 challenges in Fortnite.