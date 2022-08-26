Fortnite leak reveals plans to add Hulkbuster mech to game & comics

According to a new Fortnite leak, the Hulkbuster mech may appear in crossover Marvel comics and in-game with a Stark Seven skin.

Mech vehicles previously appeared in Fortnite as B.R.U.T.E. suits, which were operated by two players and widely considered overpowered.

In recent months, however, rumors and leaks about the possible return of mechs have inundated the web. Epic Games has yet to confirm as much at the time of writing, though.

But the evidence of new mech suits joining the fray continues to mount. And one, in particular, could make the leap to both the Fortnite game and its comics universe.

A Hulkbuster mech suit may enter the Fortnite roster

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX claims to have received “confirmation that Hulkbuster [will] appear in the next Fortnite x Marvel comics.”

Apparently, the mechanized Hulk will don a Stark Seven suit, a design wrap that debuted with the launch of Chapter 3 Season 3 in July.

HYPEX additionally posits that since Epic has, reportedly, begun work on a new mech suit with shooting, blocking, and sprinting capabilities, it’s possible Hulkbuster is “the next mech.”

The Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic kicked off in June as a five-issue miniseries. Issue #4 arrives on August 31, with the fifth and final entry slated for a September 28 release.

As such, there’s still plenty of time for the Hulkbuster mech to join the fun if the above Fortnite leak proves accurate. As usual, fans should take these leaks and others like it with a grain of salt for the time being.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to become available in mid-September, though official details remain under wraps.