Fortnite leak hints at weapon attachments coming in a future update - Dexerto

Fortnite leak hints at weapon attachments coming in a future update

Published: 27/Dec/2020 16:36

by Julian Young
Fornite Season 5 Weapons With Logo
Epic Games

A reliable Fortnite leaker has revealed Epic Games is testing out “Weapon Mod Slots”, hinting that a weapon attachment or ability system could be coming in the future.

Every battle royale title has a unique spin on weapon mechanics. Some games take a more tactical approach with individual attachments, while others create pre-determined weapon setups that are sorted by rarity.

Fortnite uses the weapon rarity approach when generating the stats and power of each gun. Weapons in Fortnite are sorted into several rarity levels, with lower-tier guns having worse stats than higher-tier Mythics and Exotics.

Players can’t customize their weapons with different attachments and unique abilities, but it appears this could be changing. A new leak suggests Epic is working on a weapon attachment system for Fortnite’s BR mode.

Fornite Orange Background With Dragon's Breath Shotgun
Epic Games
Epic Games appears to be working on a weapon attachment system that could shake up the game’s current meta.

Well-known Fortnite leaker and content creator ‘HYPEX‘ revealed this information via Twitter on December 27. In the tweet, HYPEX notes that Epic is testing a new mechanic called “Weapon Mod Slots.”

The leaker also confirmed the new system seems to give players the ability to equip specific abilities and attachments on their weapons. While the various weapon rarities currently determine each gun’s stats, it seems that Epic is planning to shake up this system.

From the information in HYPEX’s tweet, it does not appear the new attachment system would replace the current weapon rarities. This new mechanic would instead provide players with additional options for customizing their weapons and loadouts to fit a specific playstyle.

While Fortnite’s BR mode has used the weapon rarity system from the start, a different version of the leaked Weapon Mod Slots mechanic already exists in Fortnite’s Save the World experience.

In Save the World, players can discover and craft various weapons within the same rarities as the BR mode. However, these items can also come with special abilities that are not currently found in Fortnite BR’s weapons, except for some extremely rare high-tier exceptions.

It appears Epic might be taking a page out of their Save the World playbook and combining it with Fortnite’s current BR weapon system. Players should keep their eyes peeled for any additional leaks or information on this new mechanic coming in a future update.

Fortnite leaks reveal upcoming New Year’s Eve 2021 in-game event

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:56

by Julian Young
Fortnite 2020 New Years Event With Logo
YouTube/Ali-A

New leaks on Reddit and Twitter have revealed what’s set to go down in the 2021 New Year’s event in Fortnite, which will take place across the world as 2020 comes to a close.

As Fortnite’s Zero Point season continues, Epic Games has provided players with exciting content to sink their teeth into. A new battle pass, cosmetics, and the winter-themed Operation Snowdown event are keeping players busy as the year winds down.

While Operation Snowdown will be active in Fortnite until January 5, there will also be a smaller in-game event to celebrate the change from 2020 to 2021 on New Year’s Eve.

Some new leaks posted to Reddit and Twitter have revealed what players will be treated to as the Fortnite servers switch over to the new year.

Fortnite New Years Event 2020 In-Game
YouTube / SinX6
It appears players will be treated to an in-game New Year’s event similar to the one from last year.

In a Reddit post by ‘u/DrpyCatty’, a player can be seen observing some special visual effects in-game. Colored spotlights shine up from the ground, and multicolored fireworks displays can be seen in the sky during the short clip.

In addition, a glowing ball of light can be seen hovering in the sky after the fireworks have faded. This seems to be a single effect – similar to the disco ball drop from the 2020 event – so this could be a hint that Epic has something similar planned for 2021.

Here’s an early look at some of the New Years’ event effects! (via @m1fnbr) from FortniteLeaks

Another short clip tweeted out by content creator ‘InTheShadeYT’ shows a different perspective of the visuals. The clip also seems to confirm the single light in u/DrpyCatty’s video will be similar to the Disco balls in previous events.

While the 2021 New Year’s event is not on the same level as something like Operation Snowdown, it is still a nice way for players to gather in-game and enjoy a quick celebration event to ring in the new year.

The responses on Reddit seem to be split, with some community members criticizing the similarities to the visuals from 2020’s New Year’s event. Others seem more satisfied, with one user saying “Don’t fix what’s not broken.”

If Fortnite’s 2021 New Year’s event is similar to those from the last couple of years, the festivities should occur as each time zone crosses into the new year. Players should make sure to be in-game before midnight (their time) if they want to take part in the Fortnite festivities.