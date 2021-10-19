How to get Fortnite’s Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin: Release date & price

A brand new Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin is on the way in Fortnite Season 8, giving the singer a space-themed outfit style and matching cosmetics. Here’s how you can get it.

When pop superstar Ariana Grande appeared in Fortnite’s Rift Tour earlier in 2021, it was one of the battle royale’s biggest crossovers yet, featuring not only a brilliant skin based on the singer but also a virtual concert that celebrated Fortnite’s history.

Now, in a surprise turn of events, Ariana is returning once again to Fortnite, except this time she’s suited and booted for Season 8’s Cube theme with a Spacefarer skin known as Captain A. Grande, as well as an epic Starfire alternate style.

Epic have described this new version of Ariana Grande as the “galaxy’s greatest monster hunter”, which seems fitting given the number of monsters currently running around the Island. Here’s everything you need to know about Spacefarer Ariana.

How to get Fortnite’s Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin

Like most premium skins in Fortnite, pop music fans will be able to get their hands on the new Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin by purchasing it from the Item Shop when it goes live.

It doesn’t seem like there’s any way to get the skin for free by competing in tournaments, which Epic sometimes does with crossover skins.

Fortnite Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin release date

There’s no release date for the Ariana Grande Spacefarer skin, but it should arrive at some point this week before the next update drops on October 26. We’ll update this page when Epic confirms a date.

It’s worth keeping an eye on Fortnite’s Fortune Card page, which is constantly evolving with teasers of upcoming skins during Fortnitemares 2021.

New Spacefarer Ariana Grande Bundle pic.twitter.com/IGG4Uip7IZ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 19, 2021

How much is the Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite?

We don’t have a confirmed price yet, but the new Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin will probably set you back 1,500 V-Bucks. We’re basing that estimate on the price of the original Ariana Grande skin.

There should also be a Spacefarer Ariana Grande Bundle consisting of the following cosmetics:

Spacefarer Ariana Grande Skin (with Starfire style)

I.R.I.S Back Bling

Spooky Smallz Back Bling

I.R.I.S. Daydream Glider

Moonlit Lightscythe Pickaxe

Just Keep Breathin’ Emote

The bundle of cosmetics will likely be available to purchase for a discounted price, usually around 2,800 V-Bucks, which is how much the original Ariana bundle cost.

Where to find Ariana Grande NPC on the Fortnite map

You can now also find Ariana Grande as an NPC on the Fortnite Season 8 map. She’ll be walking around the Believer Beach POI, most likely down by the pier, and is a friendly character so she won’t attack.

If you speak to her, you can get access to her Punchcard questline, which asks you to complete challenges like launching signal flares and collecting symbols from eliminated Cube Monsters in return for XP.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Spacefarer Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite! For the latest news and guides, make sure you check out our Fortnite home page.