All Arcane Season 2 skins in League of Legends: Release date & how to get them

Arcane Season 2 is bringing a few different cosmetics to League of Legends specifically based around the events of the second Season.

These come in addition to Ambessa Medarda, an entirely new champion ripped right out of the series. Her story is being paired with the Chosen of the Wolf skins, which aren’t Arcane canon (as far as we know, anyways). Don’t be disappointed, though, as there are a ton of skins coming to represent iconic moments from the series.

Here’s every Arcane Season 2 skin coming to League of Legends, their release dates, and how to get them:

There are 6 skins in total coming to League of Legends based on the events of Arcane Season 2. Some of these can be purchased via normal means, while others require a bit more digging. Here’s every skin and their price (if applicable), in addition to any unique unlock conditions if they exist.

Arcane Survivor Jayce (1820 RP)

Riot Games

Release Date: November 20, 2024

Arcane Commander Caitlyn (1350 RP)

Riot Games

Release Date: November 20, 2024

Arcane Brawler Vi (1820 RP)

Riot Games

Release Date: November 20, 2024

Prestige Arcane Commander Caitlyn (2000 Event Tokens)

Riot Games

Release Date: November 20, 2024

Arcane Shimmer Lab Singed (Complete Jinx Fixes Everything)

Riot Games

Release Date: November 26, 2024

Arcane Fractured Jinx (Roll via The Sanctum)

Splash art yet to be revealed

Release Date: November 20, 2024

The first three skins are pretty straightforward to obtain. Buy some in-game currency and grab ’em, easy enough. However, the Singed, Prestige Caitlyn, and Jinx skins have a bit more going on.

Arcane Season 2 skin unlock conditions

For Arcane Shimmer Lab Singed, his release date is staggered due to having to complete a mini-game that can be found in the League of Legends client, one called Jinx Fixes Everything. Beating Act III will grant you this skin and some bonus Arcane lore.

As for the Prestige Arcane Commander Caitlyn skin, she’s locked behind 2000 Event Tokens with the Arcane Season 2 pass. Your best route to getting this done is to buy the Arcane pass when it comes out on November 20, grind some missions, and work your way up to 2000 Tokens. This will take time.

If you don’t get this skin before the event ends on December 30, you’ll still have a chance to get this skin in the future via the Mythic Shop. However, you’ll have to get your hands on enough Mythic Essence to buy it, and the skins in the shop rotate out regularly. If you want this skin, get it during the event.

Arcane Fractured Jinx is a whole mess. It’s gated behind a gacha system called “The Sanctum” that forces players to roll for the skin if they want it. There’s a 0.5% chance to get it per roll, and you’re guaranteed to get it after 80 rolls. If you have to go the full 80 rolls, this skin will put you out a whopping $250 USD. There are no other ways to get this skin.