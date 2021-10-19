New League of Legends Arcane skins teased in TFT Set 6: Caitlyn, Jinx, Vi, more

With the League of Legends TV show Arcane hitting screens in November, four of its main characters are getting skins in-game to celebrate. New looks for Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi were revealed in the TFT Set 6 launch as hype grows around the show.

The hype around League of Legends’ first major cinematic project, Arcane, is real.

The 9-episode TV show, based in Piltover and Zaun, features some of the game’s most iconic characters ⁠— including sisters Jinx and Vi as the main stars.

However, the show won’t be the end of the content coming out of Arcane. In fact, League of Legends players can look forward to skins inspired by the looks of their favorite characters in Arcane.

Four League of Legends Arcane skins were “leaked” for Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi.

Splash arts for their new cosmetics were added as part of TFT Set 6, named Gizmos & Gadgets, which officially launches on the PBE on October 20.

Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi all feature in the Piltover and Zaun-themed set, which is heavily inspired by Arcane.

Their models also look slightly different in TFT to their base skins, which the Arcane splash arts are very heavily based on.

While Caitlyn is getting a visual upgrade, the other three champions have no such plans for League of Legends Season 12 and beyond.

With the show’s premiere just around the corner, a set of League of Legends Arcane skins will be much-loved by the game’s fandom.

While a release date hasn’t been confirmed, League of Legends patch 11.22 on November 3 seems like the logical answer.

The next Teamfight Tactics set releases on the same update, while Arcane will be hitting Netflix on November 6.

We will keep you updated on when the new looks for Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi will drop.