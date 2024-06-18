Fortnite June 18 update patch notes: Combat Assault Rifle unvaulted, Tow Hook Cannon nerf, more

Fortnite’s June 18 hotfix gives a spawn rate pass to the Tow Hook Cannon and vaults the Warforged Assault Rifle for the Combat Assault Rifle to spice up the loot pool a bit.

Between major updates, like 30.10, Epic Games usually deploys smaller hotfixes to address in-game issues such as buffs or nerfs. June 7’s hotfix did just that, as it nerfed the Nitro Fists while bringing up the Harbinger SMG’s reload speed.

Another hotfix has deployed, and, while it’s a small one, it does switch up the weapon pool in some meaningful ways.

The Warforged Assault Rifle has been vaulted in favor of the Combat Assault Rifle. Meanwhile, the Tow Hook Cannon’s spawn rate has seen some tweaking.

Article continues after ad

The biggest change with the June 18 hotfix update is the Combat Assault rifle returning to the loot pool, while the Warforged Assault Rifle has been vaulted.

The returning addition has a high rate of fire and a strong recoil pattern, perfect for players who like to get in close. Like other weapons, the Combat Assault Rifle can be found in chests, loot floor pools, and various locations around the map. There’s also a Mythic Variant: The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, the Tow Hook Cannon‘s spawn rates have seen some adjustments. Here are the full details of the changes:

Article continues after ad

Floor Loot: Decreased from 0.2 to 0.15

Chests: Reduced from 0.25 to 0.2

0.2 Supply drops: Decreased from 0.3 to 0.25

0.25 Supply Drones: Reduced from 0.3 to 0.25

With that, you’re caught up on Fortnite’s hotfix. Be sure to keep up to date with Chapter 5 Season 3-related content, such as the best Assault Rifle mods, all the weekly quests, or all the details on this season’s Battle Pass.